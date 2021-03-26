The Miami Dolphins are trading the No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick in 2022, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After that deal was completed, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dolphins agreed to a trade where the Dolphins move back up to No. 6 overall with the Eagles, according to Schefter. The Eagles will move back to No. 12 overall and acquire Miami's first-round pick in 2022. The Eagles also surrender the No. 156 overall pick and acquire Miami's pick at No. 123 overall.

The 49ers are presumably taking a quarterback with the newly-acquired pick. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the heavy favorite to be taken No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Jets are No. 2 overall are also potentially in the mix for a quarterback. BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones are the other contenders to be taken in the first round. General manager John Lynch was on hand Friday for Wilson's pro day.

By moving up to No. 3 overall, the NFC West franchise is essentially saying that they are comfortable with at least three quarterbacks in this draft class because there is a very reasonable chance that quarterbacks are taken with the first two overall picks. The situation is reminiscent to 2018, when New York traded up to No. 3 overall a month before the draft. They knew Cleveland would take a quarterback at No. 1 overall and the door was obviously open for the Giants to do something at No. 2 overall. The Jets ultimately used that selection on USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

The odds of a quarterback being taken with each of the first three picks is very good. The run could go even further, with Atlanta potentially in the mix at No. 4 overall. Carolina, New England, Denver and Philadelphia stand out as other teams that could be in the market for help at the position.

The No. 102 overall pick acquired in the deal was a compensatory pick granted to San Francisco as part of the system that rewards franchises when a minority front office or head coaching candidate is hired away.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers quarterback since being acquired in a trade from the Patriots in October of 2017. Garoppolo has missed 23 regular season games over the past three years. He has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason and a deal is surely to follow now that the team has secured a trade up.

The 2021 NFL Draft is to be held in Cleveland, Ohio beginning April 29.