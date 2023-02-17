The San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make concerning the quarterback position. Kyle Shanahan appears to have two young signal-callers with potential in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. The former was tabbed as the franchise quarterback entering this past season, while the latter later stepped in and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

Lance found himself in the headlines last month when he posted a bit of a cryptic message on Instagram. Following the Tennessee Titans' hire of former 49ers executive Ran Carthon, Lance posted three "fingers crossed" emojis with a picture of Carthon. Was he wishing Carthon luck with his new gig, or hoping that Carthon would find a way to take him with him to Music City?

In speaking with quarterback coach Quincy Avery during a recent live show on Amp, Lance said the post was just him being supportive of one of his guys. In fact, he said he didn't know he created a story until coach Shanahan told him about it. The bottom line is that the former No. 3 overall pick doesn't have any interest in leaving the 49ers.

Trey Lance SF • QB • #5 CMP% 48.4 YDs 194 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.26 View Profile

"So, me and Ran got really close over the last -- I wouldn't say super close -- but we talked on the regular," Lance said, via 49ers Webzone. "He would bring his boys in. I would hang out with his kids in the training room. So for me, it was huge. They were like a shining light. They come in and show me how many pushes they could do and stuff like that.

"So just getting to know someone's family like that, I was super happy for him for the opportunity. So, yeah, the fingers crossed emoji is not like, 'Man, I'm crossing my fingers I'm going to be a Tennessee Titan.' I cross my fingers, man. I love it here. I don't ever want to be anywhere else."

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. In eight career games played, he has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. At this point, Lance is focused on proving to the 49ers that he's the long-term answer at quarterback. Not looking at other potential landing spots.