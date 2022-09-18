It had already been a rough start to the 2022 season for Trey Lance, and on Sunday it got much worse. During the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Lance down with an injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg.

The 49ers tweeted that Lance is out for the remainder of the game and classified it as an ankle injury. The extent of the injury is not yet known. Jimmy Garoppolo replaced him in the first quarter.

The injury happened on a Lance keeper on 2nd-and-8. He initially tried to get up, but then went back down and appeared to be in pain as he remained laying on the field, grabbing at his helmet and rocking back and forth.

Garoppolo -- who didn't take any training camp or preseason snaps -- completed his first four passes after coming in. The 49ers had contemplated trading their former Super Bowl starting quarterback, but it now appears they may be fortunate to still have Garoppolo on the roster if Lance is out for long.

Lance got off to a rough start in Week 1 in his first season as the 49ers' designated starter, completing 13 of 28 passes against the Bears for 164 yards with an interception in the upset loss. The game was played in wild, wet weather, which played a big part in his troubles.

Before being carted off, Lance was 2-for-3 for 30 yards and the 49ers were up 3-0. On the ground, Lance had 3 carries for 13 yards.