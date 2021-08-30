San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance has suffered a minor injury that will force him to miss some time. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft suffered a small chip in the bone of one of his fingers, and will rest for about seven days before he can practice again, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News. Shanahan would reveal which finger or on which hand the injury occurred.

"It's a microchip of a bone that's off. It's a chip fracture, which is worse than a jam and why it won't heal on its own," Shanahan said. "He can't take snaps right now. We'll rest it for seven days and hopefully he'll be good next Monday when we get to practice."

Lance suffered the injury in San Francisco's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the 34-10 win, he completed 6 of 13 passes for 46 yards and also rushed six times for 8 yards and a touchdown. In three preseason games, the North Dakota State product completed 19 of 41 passes for 276 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Shanahan has not declared a winner in the 49ers' "quarterback competition," but it is expected to be Jimmy Garoppolo. Last week, Shanahan said he had a "pretty good idea" about who it would be, but has always maintained it would be Garoppolo.

This doesn't figure to be a major setback for Lance in any way, and he should have enough time to recover before the 49ers kick off the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12.

