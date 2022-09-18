It had already been a rough start to the 2022 season for Trey Lance, and on Sunday it got much worse. During the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-year quarterback went down with an injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg. Now, he's expected to undergo surgery for the injury and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

The 49ers quickly announced after Lance went down that the QB would be out for the remainder of the game. Veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who returned to the team on a revised contract just before the start of the season, replaced him in the first quarter.

The injury happened on a Lance keeper on second-and-8. He initially tried to get up, but then went back down and appeared to be in pain as he remained laying on the field, grabbing at his helmet and rocking back and forth.

Garoppolo, who didn't take any training camp or preseason snaps, completed his first four passes after coming in. The 49ers had contemplated trading their former Super Bowl-starting QB, but now Jimmy G is back atop the depth chart for the foreseeable future.

Lance got off to a rough start in Week 1 in his first season as the 49ers' designated starter, completing 13 of 28 passes against the Bears for 164 yards with an interception in the upset loss. The game was played in wild, wet weather, which played a big part in his troubles.

Before being carted off, Lance was 2 of 3 for 30 yards and the 49ers were up 3-0. On the ground, Lance had three carries for 13 yards.