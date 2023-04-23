The 49ers aren't committing to Trey Lance at quarterback after the former No. 3 overall pick missed most of 2022 due to injury. Not only that, but San Francisco is reportedly fielding calls about Lance after already discussing a potential trade with the Vikings at the scouting combine. Lance himself finally addressed the rumors on Saturday, emphasizing the uncertainty of his situation.

"I got no comment on that," he told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, when asked about possible trade talks. "I have no information."

Lance is "certainly aware" of the chatter, social media being as pervasive as it is, writes The Forum's Mike McFeeley, who spoke with the QB at North Dakota State's football facilities. While Lance did not elaborate, his sole remarks -- that he has "no information" -- do not discount the possibility that the 49ers are, in fact, fielding or even soliciting interest in the embattled former first-rounder.

Instead, Lance is focused on his recovery from the ankle injury that limited him to two games in 2022.

"I'm all cleared, so I'm good to go," he said. "I got cleared a little over a month ago so I'm feeling really good and (ready to) get back to work. ... Last year I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started. But I am just excited for this year. This offseason, (I'm) just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader."

Lance's fellow QB, Brock Purdy, is the perceived favorite to be the 49ers' starter of the future, after his surprisingly productive run replacing both Lance and injured backup Jimmy Garoppolo late in 2022. But Purdy himself is coming off injury, and may not be ready to play to start 2023. The only other QB on the 49ers' roster is new backup Sam Darnold, who signed this offseason.