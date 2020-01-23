49ers trying to end improbable Super Bowl drought that started with 16-0 Patriots in 2007

Being the final undefeated team in an NFL season might sound like it should be a good thing, but for most of this century, being the final undefeated team has actually kind of been a curse.

The reason that's notable this year is because the 49ers were the final unbeaten team in 2019.

Since 2000, there has only been one team in the NFL that finished as the final undefeated team AND won the Super Bowl, and that came in 2006 when Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLVI. The Colts win came after they started the season 9-0, which made them the final unbeaten team in the NFL that year.

In the 49ers' case, they started the 2019 season at 8-0, which made them the final undefeated team (The Patriots also started 8-0, but they lost on a Sunday in a week where the 49ers played on a Monday, which made San Francisco the final undefeated team).

The fact that the NFL's final undefeated team has failed to win a Super Bowl for 12 straight years seems improbable, especially when you look at the teams on the list. Even the 2007 Patriots, a team that went undefeated during the regular season, failed to win the Super Bowl as they lost to the Giants 17-14 in what ended up being one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

The 49ers will be the 10th team since 2000 to make the Super Bowl after being the final unbeaten team, but the other nine games haven't gone so well as the teams before them have gone a combined 1-8.

Here's a look at how the final unbeaten team has done since 2000

Team (Record before first loss, final record)

2000 -- Vikings (7-0, 11-5): The Vikings started 7-0 and rode that success all the way to the NFC Championship game before getting destroyed by the top-seeded Giants 41-0. The Vikings, who were the NFC's second seed in 2000, were actually favored to win the game.

2001 -- Rams (6-0, 14-2): The 2001 Rams rode their undefeated start all the way to the Super Bowl, before they ended up being on the losing end of one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. The Rams were a 14-point favorite over the Patriots, but ended up losing the game 20-17.

2002 -- Raiders (4-0, 11-5), Chargers (4-0, 8-8): These two teams went very separate ways after their undefeated starts. For the Chargers, they went 4-8 over the rest of the season and missed the playoffs. On the Raiders' end, they finished as the AFC's top seed and made it all the way to the Super Bowl, before losing to the Buccaneers 48-21.

2003 -- Chiefs (9-0, 13-3): After starting the season 9-0, the Chiefs didn't even make it to the AFC title game, and that's because they got bounced out of the playoffs by Peyton Manning's Colts 38-31 in a divisional round loss.

2004 -- Eagles (7-0, 13-3): One thing you'll notice about his list is that Andy Reid is on it multiple times. His first appearance came in 2004 when his Eagles were the NFL's final unbeaten team, and he almost turned that into a Super Bowl win, but that didn't happen. Instead, the Patriots picked up their third Lombardi Trophy in four years with a 24-21 win in Super Bowl XXXIX.

2005 -- Colts (13-0, 14-2): It seems impossible that the Colts didn't win it all in 2005, especially when you consider that they ended up getting knocked out of the playoffs by the AFC's sixth-seed. In one of the wildest postseason games ever, the Steelers pulled off a 21-18 divisional round upset at the RCA Dome.

**2006 -- Colts (9-0, 12-4): The Colts are the only team this century that finished as the NFL's final unbeaten team AND won the Super Bowl, and the most improbable part about it is that they were able to pull it off after coming out of the wild card round. Despite their 12-4 record, Indy only earned a three-seed for this game, which means they had to win four games to take home the Lombardi Trophy. The craziest game of the 2006 postseason definitely came in the AFC Championship, a game where the Colts beat the Patriots 38-34 after trailing 21-3.

2007 -- Patriots (16-0, 16-0): There's only been one 16-0 regular season in NFL history, but that season didn't end with a Super Bowl win for the Patriots, who got upset by the Giants 17-14.

2008 -- Titans (10-0, 13-3): The Titans earned the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2008, but they didn't do much with it as they got bounced out of the playoffs in their first game after the Ravens pulled off a 13-10 upset. Fortunately for the Titans, they were able to return the favor in 2019 by knocking the top-seeded Ravens out of the postseason.

2009 -- Colts (14-0, 14-2): For the third time in five years, Peyton Manning's Colts were the NFL's final unbeaten team, and unlike 2006, they were unable to win the Super Bowl. After starting 14-0, Indy ended up getting all the way to the big game, but they were no match for the Saints, who beat them 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Decade two: 2010-19 (Zero Super Bowl wins)

2010 -- Steelers (3-0, 12-4), Bears (3-0, 11-5), Chiefs (3-0, 10-6): In a twist, all three of these teams made the playoffs in 2010, but then ended up getting eliminated in different rounds. The Chiefs got knocked out first in the wild-card round. That was followed two weeks later by the Bears, who lost to the Packers in the NFC title game. The Steelers were the last to go when they lost a wild 31-25 game to the Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

2011 -- Packers (13-0, 15-1): After winning the Super Bowl in 2010, the 15-1 Packers were the heavy favorite to repeat as champions, but that didn't happen as they were knocked out in the divisional round by the Giants in a game that wasn't close (37-20). The loss meant that the Packers squandered one of their best teams in franchise history.

2012 -- Falcons (8-0, 13-3): Matt Ryan finally picked up his first career playoff win in 2012, but he wasn't able to get a second one as the Falcons ended up losing to the 49ers in the NFC title game. If the Falcons had never blown a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, this is a game that fans in Atlanta would still be talking about. The Falcons went up 17-0 on the 49ers before losing 28-24.

2013 -- Chiefs (9-0, 11-5): In Andy Reid's first season as Kansas City's coach, the Chiefs absolutely choked down the stretch, going just 2-5 over their final seven games after starting 9-0. The bigger choke actually would come in the playoffs, where they would blow a 38-10 third quarter lead in a 45-44 loss to the Colts.

2014 -- Cardinals (3-0, 11-5), Bengals (3-0, 10-5-1), Eagles (3-0, 10-6): In one of the ugliest years possible, these three teams combined to win zero playoff games. For one, the Eagles didn't even make the postseason despite their 10-6 record. As for the Cardinals and Bengals, they were both bounced in the wild-card round.

2015 -- Panthers (14-0, 15-1): During the regular season, the Panthers became just the sixth team in NFL history to finish 15-1, but that wasn't enough for a Super Bowl win. In Super Bowl 50, the Panthers got handily beaten 24-10 by the Broncos.

2016 -- Vikings (5-0, 8-8): Vikings fans have dealt with a lot of disappointing seasons, and this one definitely qualifies. Minnesota didn't even make the playoffs after starting the year 5-0.

2017 -- Chiefs (5-0, 10-6): Once again, Andy Reid is on this list, and once again, his team didn't win the Super Bowl. After starting 5-0, the Chiefs went just 5-6 down the stretch, and once again, they choked in the playoffs. In a wild-card game against the Titans, the Chiefs blew a 21-3 lead in a 22-21 loss.

2018 -- Rams (8-0, 13-3): The Rams almost ended the drought last year when they made it all the way to the Super Bowl after finishing as the league's final unbeaten team. However, the Rams ran into a brick wall known as the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII and would end up losing the game 13-3.

2019 -- 49ers (8-0, 13-3): The 49ers are trying to do something that's only been done once this century: Win a Super Bowl after being the NFL's final unbeaten team.