49ers vs. Bears live updates: San Francisco, Chicago seeking top seed in NFC on 'Sunday Night Football'

Chicago and San Francisco still have sights set on top seed in NFC

The Week 17 edition of "Sunday Night Football" provides a historic matchup with NFC No. 1 seed implications with the Chicago Bears (11-4) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (11-4). Both the Bears (5-12) and the 49ers (6-11) lost at least 11 games in 2024, so Sunday night's matchup between the two squads will be the first in NFL history of 11-win teams coming off 11-plus loss seasons.

Both Chicago and San Francisco have a path toward earning the NFC's No. 1 seed: the Bears need to win out and have the 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 while all the 49ers have to do is win out. The 49ers enter Week 17 as one of the hottest teams in football as winners of five in a row. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.2%), passer rating (110.0) and first-down rate (48%) during the five-game winning streak, which coincides with his return from a turf toe injury. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams could make franchise history across the next two weeks: he needs 600 yards to become the first 4,000-yard passer for the Bears and seven passing touchdowns to become the first quarterback with 30 in a season. 

Will Williams or Purdy power their respective squads closer to the NFC's No. 1 seed? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out. 

Where to watch Bears vs. 49ers

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: 49ers -3.5, O/U 51.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Ben Johnson effect: Bears are now a top 10 offense

The Bears are lightyears better offensively in Year 1 under head coach Ben Johnson. 

Bears offense ranks, last two seasons20242025

PPG

28th

10th

Total YPG 

Last

5th

Yards/Play

Last

10th

Explosive plays

29th

1st

 
Christian McCaffrey on precipice of making NFL history

McCaffrey has 1,039 yards rushing and 849 yards receiving this season, which has him 151 receiving yards from his second career year with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. No player -- Roger Craig (1985), Marshall Faulk (1999) and McCaffrey (2019) -- has ever totaled two such seasons. 

Christian McCaffrey ranks this season entering Week 17
NFL Rank

Touches

372

1st

Scrimmage yards

1,888

2nd

Scrimmage TD

16

3rd

 
Bears inactives: Rome Odunze (foot) out, Nashon Wright active

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is out with a foot injury while cornerback Nashon Wright (hamstring/illness) will play. 

 
San Francisco 49ers are a lot different without George Kittle

San Francisco average 1.2 more yards per rush when Kittle is on the field this season (4.2) versus when he is off the field this season (3.0). The 49ers are also 30-8 when all three of quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and Kittle play since 2022. Since 2022 when one or more of that trio doesn't play, they're 16-18, including the postseason. 

49ers in past four seasons including playoffs, By Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle statusAll 3 PlayAll other games

W-L

30-8

16-18

PPG

29.0

22.6

* Kittle (ankle) inactive tonight

 
Christian McCaffrey back to being do-it-all back after playing just four games last season

McCaffrey's NFL-high 372 touches this season are the most by a player coming off of a season with four or fewer games played in NFL history. He is on pace for 421 touches this season. That would make McCaffrey:

  • the first player with 400-plus touches since himself in 2019 (403)
  • the owner of the most touches by any player since 2014 DeMarco Murray (449)
  • the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson (three) with multiple seasons of 400-plus touches
 
San Francisco 49ers inactives: George Kittle (ankle) is out, Ricky Pearsall (knee,ankle) will play

Kittle (ankle) didn't practice all week because of an ankle injury, and he will be inactive for "Sunday Night Football" against the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) will play after practicing in a limited fashion all week. 

 
Brock Purdy playing MVP-caliber football since his return from his turf toe injury

Purdy leads the league in completion percentage (70.2%), passer rating (110.0) and first down rate (48%) over the last five weeks since returning from his turf toe injury. An NFL-best 47% of his pass attempts are going for first downs this season, the highest rate by any quarterback in the past 35 seasons. 

Brock Purdy during 49ers' five-game win streak
NFL Rank

Completion percentage

70.2%

1st

Passer Rating

110.1

1st

First down rate

48%

1st

 
San Francisco has NFL's best offense since Brock Purdy returned from his turf toe injury

The 49ers have been the NFL's top offense since quarterback Brock Purdy returned from his turf toe injury, which coincides with San Francisco's five-game winning streak. 

49ers ranks since Brock Purdy returned from injury, entering Week 17
NFL rank

Record

5-0

T-1st

PPG

34.4

1st

Points per drive

3.24

1st

Drive score rate

61%

1st

Third down conversion rate

57%

1st

 
From last place to the playoffs

The Chicago Bears (11-4) and the San Francisco (11-4) are among three teams to clinch a playoff berth in 2025 after finishing last in their respective divisions in 2024 along with the New England Patriots (13-3). Their matchup on Sunday night is the first in NFL history between 11-plus win teams coming off of 11-plus loss seasons the year prior.

Record in last two seasons20242025

Bears

5-12

11-4

49ers

6-11

11-4

 
Bears and 49ers remain one of four teams alive in race for NFC's No. 1 seed

The Seattle Seahawks lead the way with a 13-3 record entering Week 18, but the winner of "Sunday Night Football" between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears will have the next best shot at it entering the last week of the regular season. 

Best chance to get NFC's No. 1 seed, according to CBS' SportsLine modelOdds

Seattle Seahawks

59.9%

San Francisco 49ers

25%

Chicago Bears

10.4%

Los Angeles Rams 

4.7%
