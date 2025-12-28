The Week 17 edition of "Sunday Night Football" provides a historic matchup with NFC No. 1 seed implications with the Chicago Bears (11-4) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (11-4). Both the Bears (5-12) and the 49ers (6-11) lost at least 11 games in 2024, so Sunday night's matchup between the two squads will be the first in NFL history of 11-win teams coming off 11-plus loss seasons.

Both Chicago and San Francisco have a path toward earning the NFC's No. 1 seed: the Bears need to win out and have the 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 while all the 49ers have to do is win out. The 49ers enter Week 17 as one of the hottest teams in football as winners of five in a row. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.2%), passer rating (110.0) and first-down rate (48%) during the five-game winning streak, which coincides with his return from a turf toe injury. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams could make franchise history across the next two weeks: he needs 600 yards to become the first 4,000-yard passer for the Bears and seven passing touchdowns to become the first quarterback with 30 in a season.

Will Williams or Purdy power their respective squads closer to the NFC's No. 1 seed? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out.

Where to watch Bears vs. 49ers