Sunday Night Football features a pivotal NFC matchup with two teams battling each other for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, along with trying to secure divisional titles for themselves as well. The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) host the Chicago Bears (11-4) on Week 17 Sunday Night Football, and the 49ers are 3-point favorites with an over/under set at 52.5 points in the latest Week 17 NFL odds at DraftKings. The SportsLine model projects the final to be nearly identical to what DraftKings has set the number at, so rather than backing a side or total for its best 49ers vs. Bears same-game parlay, the model is backing three NFL player props, including Christian McCaffrey.

The model's Bears vs. 49ers same-game parlay includes McCaffrey Over 68.5 rushing yards, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy Over 257.5 passing yards with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Over 16.5 rushing yards in its Sunday Night Football SGP, which pays over 6-1 at DraftKings. McCaffrey rushed for 117 yards against the Colts last week.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three 49ers vs. Bears SGP betting picks for NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Brock Purdy Over 257.5 passing yards

Christian McCaffrey Over 68.5 rushing yards

Caleb Williams Over 16.5 rushing yards

Combining the model's three Bears vs. 49ers picks into a same-game parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +625 (risk $100 to win $625).

Brock Purdy Over 257.5 passing yards (-113, DraftKings)

Purdy has thrown for exactly 295 yards in each of the last two weeks to easily go Over this number, and he had five touchdowns against the Colts last week on top of that on Monday Night Football. Purdy had completed 48 of 64 passes (75%) of his passes over the last two weeks as he's performing as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bears have played backup quarterbacks the last two weeks, but the previous two starters they played (Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts) each went over their average passing yards this season. Given how Purdy is playing recently and this matchup, the model projects 282 passing yards for Purdy on Sunday Night Football in another primetime performance.

Christian McCaffrey Over 68.5 rushing yards (-111, DraftKings)

McCaffrey was nearly unstoppable last week, rushing for 117 yards on 21 carries for 5.6 yards per attempt to go well Over this total. He rushed for 73 yards against the Titans the week before, as the 49ers' offense is strong enough that both he and Purdy can go Over their totals regardless of competing against one another for yards and touches. He's averaging 69.3 rushing yards per game this season, and the Bears have one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL. Chicago ranks 29th in yards per rush (5.0) and 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (131). The model projects McCaffrey to capitalize on this, projecting him for 78 rushing yards on Sunday.

Caleb Williams Over 16.5 rushing yards (-113, DraftKings)

Williams rushed for 30 yards last week against the Packers. Although he's not a run-heavy quarterback like other QBs are in the league, he can create and extend drives with his legs. The 24-year-old has gone Over this total in five of his last eight games, and he has at least 13 rushing yards in all eight of those contests, so he hasn't been significantly Under this total in months. He's averaging 24.6 rushing yards per game this season, and in a crucial contest for the Bears, who can still finish anywhere from the No. 1 to No. 7 seed in the conference, expect Williams to do what he needs to in order to create offense. The model projects Williams for 23 rushing yards on Sunday.