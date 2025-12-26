In one of the most consequential games of Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Chicago Bears.

San Francisco has won five consecutive games, including two in a row since returning from the bye. The Niners have catapulted themselves into the thick of the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they have two massive games remaining on the schedule with this one against the Bears followed by next week's showdown with the division rival Seattle Seahawks, which could be for all the marbles.

Chicago has won two in a row after having its five-game winning streak snapped by the Packers, and is looking to go from worst to first in the NFC North. The Bears have now won seven of eight, with five of those wins coming by just one score. They're the league's premier comeback artists these days, and capturing a win here would further cement their comeback to relevance.

Which of these two teams will thrust itself into position to compete for the conference's top spot? We'll find out soon enough. But before we detail some key storylines, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Bears

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -3, O/U 52.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Key Storylines

Chicago and San Francisco have already each clinched playoff spots. But there is still plenty to play for. Chicago can clinch the NFC North win a win, but also may have already clinched by game time if the Packers lose to the Ravens on Saturday. Both of these teams can also still get the No. 1 seed in the conference. The path is clearer for the 49ers, but it exists for the Bears as well. If San Francisco beats both Chicago and Seattle, the Niners capture the top spot on the conference. The Bears, meanwhile, need to win both of their games and have the Seahawks lose at least one of their next two games.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is the favorite for Coach of the Year at the moment, with -110 odds at DraftKings. But Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is tied for the second-best odds with Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald at +330, and Bears coach Ben Johnson is next at +650 odds. Whoever's team wins this game could have the inside track on being the top competition for Vrabel. Especially if the Niners win here, Shanahan has a path to overtaking Vrabel, because of the aforementioned No. 1 seed scenario. The Bears could still get the No. 1 seed, too, and if Johnson takes Chicago from worst in the division to first in the conference, he could easily capture the award as well.

Christian McCaffrey has already reached 1,000 rushing yards on the season, topping the mark with a big game last week. But he's also 151 yards away from getting there as a receiver as well. He's already topped the 1000-1000 mark once in his career, way back in 2019. If he does it again, he'll be the first player in history to do it twice. With George Kittle possibly out for this game, McCaffrey could be even more involved as a receiver than usual.

Both of these teams are depleted by injuries, which could make this game a battle of attrition. The Niners are practically a M.A.S.H. unit on the defensive side of the ball, and they could be without George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall or both on offense. The Bears have had Rome Odunze and T.J. Edwards, among others, each out of practice on Wednesday on Thursday, while Kyler Gordon, Dayo Odeyingo and Braxton Jones all remain on injured reserve.

Prediction

The Bears have been pulling rabbits out of their collective hats all year, so going against them here feels at least somewhat risky. That's especially the case because their defense remains one of the most injury-ravaged units in the league. They're better against the run than they are against the pass, though, which helps in a game against the Bears, who lean on the run. San Francisco's offense, meanwhile, looks explosive after the bye. If Brock Purdy continues rolling, I like the Niners here.

Prediction: 49ers 24, Bears 20



