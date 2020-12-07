Who's Playing

Buffalo @ San Francisco

Current Records: Buffalo 8-3; San Francisco 5-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are heading back home. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

San Francisco sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for the 49ers, but they got scores from DE Kerry Hyder, RB Raheem Mostert, and DT Javon Kinlaw.

San Francisco's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Richard Sherman and Kinlaw.

Meanwhile, Buffalo had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. Like San Francisco, Buffalo didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Cole Beasley, TE Dawson Knox, and WR Gabriel Davis. QB Josh Allen ended up with a passer rating of 135.40.

The 49ers are now 5-6 while the Bills sit at 8-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco enters the matchup with only 217.6 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.