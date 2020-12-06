The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers will square off in primetime as part of the Week 13 NFL schedule. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the game will take place in Glendale, Arizona with the 49ers as the home team. Both teams are coming off victories in Week 12. The Bills knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers at home, while the Niners traveled to Los Angeles and upset the Rams by a 23-20 margin.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 49ers as one-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest 49ers vs. Bills odds. Before you make any Bills vs. 49ers picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $900. The model also enters Week 13 on an incredible 116-75 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. 49ers:

Bills vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -1

Bills vs. 49ers over-under: 47 points

Bills vs. 49ers money line: Bills -105, 49ers -115

BUF: Bills are 5-2 against the spread in non-division games

SF: Under has hit in two straight Niners games

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are a top-10 scoring offense, averaging 27.2 points per game, and boast the No. 7 passing offense in the NFL. Josh Allen is a dual-threat quarterback, generating six rushing touchdowns and 22 passing touchdowns already this season.

Stefon Diggs is one of the top receivers in the NFL, ranking in the top six in receptions (80) and receiving yards (945). The Bills are an elite team on third down, moving the chains 49.6 percent of the time.

Defensively, Buffalo is strong against the pass, generating 30 sacks and allowing only 16 touchdown passes this season. Against a San Francisco team with nearly as many interceptions (12) as touchdown passes (14), the Bills should be able to be aggressive and effective in this matchup.

Why the 49ers can cover

Despite their modest win-loss record, the 49ers have above-average units on both sides of the ball and a roster that is getting healthier. San Francisco is averaging 363.2 yards per game offensively, with a top-12 passing offense and a rushing offense that is fourth in the league in generating touchdowns on the ground (16).

Defensively, the 49ers are even better, ranking as a top-six unit in total defense and pass defense, while still landing in the top 10 against the run. San Francisco is strong at getting off the field on third down, allowing opponents to convert only 37.6 percent of the time.

How to make 49ers vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with the model projecting 48 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see who to back here.

So who wins Bills vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bills vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 116-75 roll, and find out.

