While it may look like one on paper, rest assured that the San Francisco 49ers are not looking at Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns as a trap game.

Let's start with the fact that the Browns upset the 49ers at home the last time these teams faced each other back in 2023. In that game, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz led a defense that gave up just 17 points while holding 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to 12 of 27 passing.

There's also the Shedeur Sanders factor and the energy surrounding his first home start. Sanders is 1-0 as the Browns' starting quarterback after he helped lead Cleveland to a 24-10 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders will try to have similar success on Sunday against a 49ers defense that gave up just nine points during their Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Browns live

When: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -5.5; O/U 36.5 (via FanDuel)

49ers vs. Browns: Need to know

Sanders has his work cut out for him. Despite some major injuries, the 49ers' defense continues to be one of the NFL's better units under veteran defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. This season, they've allowed under 200 passing yards six times, including during last week's win over the Panthers. The unit has also forced five total turnovers over their past two games.

Despite some major injuries, the 49ers' defense continues to be one of the NFL's better units under veteran defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. This season, they've allowed under 200 passing yards six times, including during last week's win over the Panthers. The unit has also forced five total turnovers over their past two games. Been here before. This is the 49ers' second game this year against a rookie quarterback. Back in Week 9, they faced the New York Giants' Jaxson Dart, who went 24 of 33 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Dart, who was only sacked twice against the 49ers, also ran eight times for 56 yards in a score in the Giants' 34-24 loss.

This is the 49ers' second game this year against a rookie quarterback. Back in Week 9, they faced the New York Giants' Jaxson Dart, who went 24 of 33 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Dart, who was only sacked twice against the 49ers, also ran eight times for 56 yards in a score in the Giants' 34-24 loss. Not pretty for Purdy . Last Monday night wasn't one of Purdy's better outings. He threw three interceptions in the first half and finished the game with just 193 yards on 23 of 32 passing. In four games this season, Purdy has thrown nearly as many interceptions (7) as touchdown passes (8).

. Last Monday night wasn't one of Purdy's better outings. He threw three interceptions in the first half and finished the game with just 193 yards on 23 of 32 passing. In four games this season, Purdy has thrown nearly as many interceptions (7) as touchdown passes (8). Money ball. While Purdy hasn't been great, the 49ers have been money this season on third down and in the red zone. They are currently second in the NFL on third down and ninth in red zone efficiency. A big reason for that success has been the play of running back Christian McCaffrey, who currently leads the NFL in both carries (217) and receptions (81).

While Purdy hasn't been great, the 49ers have been money this season on third down and in the red zone. They are currently second in the NFL on third down and ninth in red zone efficiency. A big reason for that success has been the play of running back Christian McCaffrey, who currently leads the NFL in both carries (217) and receptions (81). Historic pace. Myles Garrett is just five sacks away from breaking the all-time single season record Lamar Jackson during Cleveland's Week 11 loss to Baltimore. He had a career-high five sacks of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye back in Week 8.

49ers vs. Browns prediction, pick

While the Browns are certainly game (especially on defense), it's hard to pick against the 49ers after watching what their defense did to Bryce Young and the Panthers on Monday night. It's safe to assume that Saleh will have a similar plan in place in terms of containing Sanders in his first home start. If they don't beat themselves while allowing Garrett to take over the game, the 49ers should be able to take care of business on the road while staying on the inside track of the NFC playoff picture. Pick: 49ers -5.5; Under 36.5