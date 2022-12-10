Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ San Francisco

Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-6; San Francisco 8-4

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will play host again and welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Levi's Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the 49ers 15.83, Tampa Bay 18.25), so any points scored will be well earned.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for San Francisco this past Sunday. They took down the Miami Dolphins 33-17. San Francisco's RB Christian McCaffrey was one of the most active players for the team, catching eight passes for one TD and 80 yards.

Special teams collected 15 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Tampa Bay made off with a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints this past Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from RB Rachaad White and TE Cade Otton. The Buccaneers' victory came on a six-yard TD pass from QB Tom Brady to White with only 0:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought San Francisco up to 8-4 and Tampa Bay to 6-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco enters the contest with only 75.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, Tampa Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 73.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tampa Bay.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tampa Bay have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.