The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in a Week 11 NFL matchup that could have significant NFC playoff implications. The 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak in their last outing, blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-3. The Buccaneers snapped a four-game losing streak of their own in Week 10 with a 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. San Francisco leads the all-time series 19-7.

San Francisco is favored by 13.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 42 points. Before making any Bucs vs. Niners picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Bucs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Bucs vs. Niners game:

49ers vs. Buccaneers spread: 49ers -13.5

49ers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 42 points

49ers vs. Buccaneers money line: 49ers -823, Buccaneers +563

49ers vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here

49ers vs. Buccaneers live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the 49ers

The 49ers were widely considered to be one of the top contenders to win Super Bowl LVIII before a three-game losing streak nearly derailed their season. San Francisco bounced back nicely last week, however, dominating the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 37-3. The win pushed the Niners back into a tie for first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks.

Second year quarterback Brock Purdy has had some ups and downs but has mostly been solid in 2023. He enters this matchup completing 68.8% of his pass attempts for 2,329 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His supporting cast includes running back Christian McCaffrey (747 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 38 catches, 339 yards, 4 TDs), tight end George Kittle (35 catches, 559 yards, 4 TDs), and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (38 catches, 675 yards, 3 TDs). See who to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ended a four-game losing streak last time out, taking down the Titans 20-6 in Week 10. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Buccaneers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mike Evans, who picked up 143 receiving yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield was another key contributor, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs have been a great team for bettors to back this season. They are 6-3 against the spread and 4-0 ATS on the road, so this double-digit line might be overvaluing the Niners, a team that just snapped a three-game losing streak last week. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make 49ers vs. Buccaneers picks

The model has simulated 49ers vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bucs vs. Niners, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model on a 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.