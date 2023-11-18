The San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off in an NFC battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 6-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Tampa Bay is 4-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Niners have won the last two matchups against the Bucs by a combined total of 66-24.

San Francisco is favored by 12 points in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 41.5 points. Before making any Bucs vs. Niners picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Bucs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Bucs vs. Niners game:

49ers vs. Buccaneers spread: 49ers -12

49ers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 41.5 points

49ers vs. Buccaneers money line: 49ers -612, Buccaneers +442

What you need to know about the 49ers

San Francisco now has four landslide victories after its most recent win on Sunday. The Niners took their game on the road with ease, claiming a 34-3 win over the Jaguars. Brock Purdy was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes. Another player making a difference was George Kittle, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Niners are 5-4 against the spread this season with a 3-1 ATS mark at home. Last week's easy cover as a 3-point favorite broke a three-week streak without a cover after San Francisco opened the year on a 4-1 ATS run.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ended a four-game losing streak last time out, taking down the Titans 20-6 in Week 10. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Buccaneers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mike Evans, who picked up 143 receiving yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield was another key contributor, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs have been a great team for bettors to back this season. They are 6-3 against the spread and 4-0 ATS on the road, so this double-digit line might be overvaluing the Niners, a team that just snapped a three-game losing streak last week.

How to make 49ers vs. Buccaneers picks

The model has simulated 49ers vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

