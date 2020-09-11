Who's Playing

Arizona @ San Francisco

Last Season Records: San Francisco 13-3; Arizona 5-10-1

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals lost both of their matches to the San Francisco 49ers last season on scores of 25-28 and 26-36, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Levi's Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Arizona (5-10-1), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, San Francisco enjoyed a 13-3 record last season and almost won it all, losing the Super Bowl 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals ranked worst with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 402 on average. To make matters even worse for Arizona, San Francisco was the best in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 192.1 on average.

The Arizona sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona have won eight out of their last ten games against San Francisco.