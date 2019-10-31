49ers vs. Cardinals odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 87-60 run

The Cardinals will rely on past success against their NFC West foes when Arizona hosts the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals have won eight in a row against the Niners, and they're looking to bounce back from their first loss in the last four games, a 31-9 setback in New Orleans. The 49ers crushed Carolina 51-13 last Sunday, but they are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win of more than 14 points. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. San Francisco is favored by 10 in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, up two from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before you commit to any Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, consult the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the 49ers are a long way from the team that finished 4-12 last season, when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed 13 games. He has passed for 1,489 yards and nine touchdowns this season and has devastating running game to lean on. The Niners are second in the league, averaging 181.1 rushing yards per game. Tevin Coleman scampered for 103 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers and caught a 16-yard TD pass.

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa has made an immediate impact on the league's top unit in total defense, allowing just 224.4 yards per game. Bosa leads the team with seven sacks and has an interception and a fumble recovery. Arik Armstead has 5.5 of the team's 27 sacks, and the Niners are plus-four in turnover margin. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has three of the team's interceptions, and K'Waun Williams has two.

But just because San Francisco dominates on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it will cover the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread on Thursday Night Football.

With a first-year coach in Kliff Kingsbury and a rookie quarterback in Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have had growing pains on offense. But Murray, who has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,988 yards, has a veteran target in wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has 38 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year receiver Christian Kirk had eight receptions for 79 yards last week and has 32 for 321 this season despite missing three games.

The Cardinals are allowing 27.9 points per game, but they are plus-three in turnover margin and have 22 sacks. The linebackers are the strength of the unit, with Chandler Jones third in the league with 8.5 sacks, Jordan Hicks second with 79 tackles and Haason Reddick posting 57 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Safety Budda Baker is second on the team with 63 tackles, and Byron Murphy has five passes defended playing opposite shutdown corner Patrick Peterson.

