49ers vs. Cardinals odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 87-60 run

After a 51-13 rout of the Carolina Panthers last week to move to 7-0, the San Francisco 49ers will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. It's the first game on the Week 9 NFL schedule. The Cardinals have had their ups and downs with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Last week, they had a three-game winning streak snapped by the New Orleans Saints and are now 3-4-1 on the season. San Francisco is favored by 10 in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, up sharply after the line opened at eight. The over-under for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from State Farm Stadium is 43. Before you make your Thursday Night Football predictions, be sure to see the Cardinals vs. 49ers picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 25-17 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down 49ers vs. Cardinals from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that San Francisco will continue to lean on a dominant defense to slow down an Arizona offense that has flashed firepower at times. The 49ers rank second in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 1 in yards allowed. Last week, they limited the Panthers to just 230 yards of total offense.

The Niners recorded seven sacks and forced three turnovers in the win. They've recorded 27 sacks on the season and have forced 16 turnovers, with Nick Bosa installing himself as one of the NFL's top rookies on offense or defense. Bosa has seven sacks this year and has close to even-money Defensive Rookie of the Year odds. The Cardinals' offensive line could have their hands full with Bosa since Arizona has already allowed 27 sacks.

But just because San Francisco dominates on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it will cover the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals' defense has spent plenty of time on the field, but has the talent to keep teams in games. Linebackers Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones are among the top defenders in the league, with Hicks ranking second in the NFL with 79 tackles. Jones is third with 8.5 sacks and has recovered three fumbles. Patrick Peterson is still an elite cornerback and has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Murray showed promise before running into the Saints and has passed for 1,988 yards and seven touchdowns. Larry Fitzgerald is still the team's top receiver, and Kenyan Drake is likely to get a significant amount of work after coming over in a trade with the Dolphins on Monday. Leading rusher David Johnson (ankle) is out, while backup Chase Edmonds is questionable after injuring his hamstring Sunday.

So who wins Niners vs. Cardinals? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread you should be all over on Thursday Night Football, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.