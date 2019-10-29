49ers vs. Cardinals odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 87-60 run

The San Francisco 49ers look to avoid a misstep when they travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco comes off a 51-13 statement victory against the Panthers that pushed them to 7-0. The Niners' defense is among the league's best, and it showed against Carolina, and the offense has plenty of toys for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to play with. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' three-game winning streak came to halt in a 31-9 loss to New Orleans as rookie quarterback Kyler Murray took a step back. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before you start making your Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, it has broken down 49ers vs. Cardinals from every angle.

The model knows Garoppolo threw for just 175 yards and two touchdowns, but didn't need to do much as running back Tevin Coleman and the Niners' defense took over the game. Coleman took charge after leading rusher Matt Breida (466 yards) went down with an ankle injury and rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on a reception. He became just the third 49ers player to score four times in a game (Jerry Rice 1990 and 1993, Billy Kilmer 1961). Raheem Mostert added 60 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, as the Niners rushed for 232 yards.

San Francisco's second-ranked defense sacked Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen seven times and picked off three passes on Sunday. Nick Bosa had three sacks and got his first career interception, while Arik Armstead had two sacks. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman also had an interception to give him three this season to go with seven passes defended. San Francisco has 27 sacks and 10 interceptions and allows just 11 points per game.

But just because San Francisco dominates on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it will cover the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals' defense has spent plenty of time on the field, but has the talent to keep teams in games. Linebackers Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones are among the top defenders in the league, with Hicks ranking second in the NFL with 79 tackles. Jones is third with 8.5 sacks and has recovered three fumbles. Patrick Peterson is still an elite cornerback and has a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Murray showed promise before running into the Saints and has passed for 1,988 yards and seven touchdowns. Larry Fitzgerald is still the team's top receiver, and Kenyan Drake is likely to get a significant amount of work after coming over in a trade with the Dolphins on Monday. Leading rusher David Johnson (ankle) is out, while backup Chase Edmonds is questionable after injuring his hamstring Sunday.

