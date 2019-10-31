49ers vs. Cardinals odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 87-60 run

The 49ers look to recreate a devastating winning formula and end a slide against their NFC West rivals when San Francisco travels to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco ran for 232 yards despite losing its top running back, while rookie Nick Bosa and the defense made Kyle Allen's day miserable in a 52-13 rout of the Panthers last Sunday. The Cardinals have won nine of their last 10 games against the Niners, but they are 3-4-1 after a 31-9 loss to the Saints. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds after the line opened at eight, while the over-under for total points scored is 43, down from 44. Before locking in any Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, you should scope out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 25-17 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Cardinals vs. Niners from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Matt Breida leads San Francisco with 466 rushing yards, but he went down with an ankle injury early Sunday and is questionable for this week. That just opened the door for Tevin Coleman, who has 332 yards after going for 103 and three touchdowns against Carolina. He also had a receiving touchdown, making him the first Niners player to score four times in a game since the legendary Jerry Rice in 1993. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,489 yards and nine TDs, while Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is the top target with 40 catches for 462 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Bosa has been a devastating addition to one of the league's elite defenses. San Francisco allows just 128.7 passing yards and 224.4 total, both tops in the league, and is second in points allowed at 11 per game. Bosa has seven sacks and a fumble recovery and notched his first career interception last week. San Francisco had seven sacks as a team and three interceptions to improve to plus-four in turnover differential. Defensive end Dee Ford has 4.5 sacks and has forced two fumbles.

But just because San Francisco dominates on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it will cover the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread on Thursday Night Football.

With a first-year coach in Kliff Kingsbury and a rookie quarterback in Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have had growing pains on offense. But Murray, who has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,988 yards, has a veteran target in wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has 38 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year receiver Christian Kirk had eight receptions for 79 yards last week and has 32 for 321 this season despite missing three games.

The Cardinals are allowing 27.9 points per game, but they are plus-three in turnover margin and have 22 sacks. The linebackers are the strength of the unit, with Chandler Jones third in the league with 8.5 sacks, Jordan Hicks second with 79 tackles and Haason Reddick posting 57 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Safety Budda Baker is second on the team with 63 tackles, and Byron Murphy has five passes defended playing opposite shutdown corner Patrick Peterson.

So who wins Niners vs. Cardinals? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread you should be all over on Thursday Night Football, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.