The Arizona Cardinals (4-12) hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) in a Week 18 NFC West clash on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 7-1 at home, while the Cardinals are 3-4 on the road. The 49ers can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs with a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles, but could drop to the No. 3 seed with a loss and a Vikings win over the Bears. The Cardinals are jockeying for draft position and will likely hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a loss, but could slide out of the top-five with a win. Arizona is 8-8 and San Francisco is 10-6 against the spread this season. Deebo Samuel (ankle) is expected to return to action for the Niners.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 14.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 39.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 18 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Cardinals:

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: 49ers -14.5

49ers vs. Cardinals over/under: 39.5 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: San Francisco -1100, Arizona +700

49ers vs. Cardinals picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the 49ers

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Francisco ultimately got the result it was hoping for this past Sunday with a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers' RB Christian McCaffrey rushed for one touchdown and had 121 yards on 19 carries.

The Niners enter this week on a nine-game winning streak with plenty to play for in Week 18. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC potentially on the line, San Francisco will likely be playing all of its key starters against a banged up Cardinals team that is facing serious questions heading into the offseason. Furthermore, a win over the Cardinals would give the 49ers a season sweep over all three of their NFC West counterparts.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

Speaking of close games: Arizona had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it this past Sunday as the squad lost 20-19 to the Atlanta Falcons. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but they got one touchdown from TE Trey McBride.

On paper this matchup doesn't look promising for Arizona. San Francisco ranks first in the NFL when it comes to points allowed and rushing yards allowed per game, allowing 16.5 and 78.8 on average, respectively. Less enviably, the Cardinals are third worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 45 on the season. That said, the Cardinals may be motivated to play hard in J.J. Watt's final NFL game and Kliff Kingsbury's possible last game as the team's head coach.

How to make Cardinals vs. 49ers picks

The model has simulated 49ers vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Cardinals? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.