San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy looks to continue his undefeated regular season streak as he faces his hometown team, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in the Bay Area. San Francisco, 3-0, enters off a 30-12 victory over the New York Giants last Thursday night, while Arizona, 1-2, defeated the Dallas Cowboys as a 12.5-point underdog at home last Sunday, 28-16. San Francisco won both matchups during the 2022 season, 38-10 in Week 11 and 38-13 in Week 18.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Niners are listed as 14-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Cardinals:

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: 49ers -14

49ers vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: 49ers -904, Cardinals +586

Why the Cardinals can cover

Though they had played competitively in their first two games, oddsmakers gave the Cardinals a very slim chance at best of competing with the Cowboys. In actuality, Arizona didn't just compete, the Cardinals controlled the game against Dallas, en route to a double-digit victory. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs picked up his first NFL victory as a starter, completing 17 of 21 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing six times for 55 yards. Running back James Conner also found success on the ground, turning his 14 carries into 98 yards and a score. As a team, Arizona rushed 30 times for 222 yards and two scores, averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per attempt.

Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson caught a 69-yard pass late to set up a score, putting the game out of reach. Cardinals alpha WR Marquise Brown found success against the Trevon Diggs-less Cowboys secondary, catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Arizona's defense bent but didn't break. Despite being on the field for 75 plays, the Cardinals forced one Dak Prescott interception and only allowed one touchdown to the potent Dallas offense. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

Purdy has started nine NFL regular season games in his brief career and San Francisco has won each one. In his latest victory, the 18-point win over the Giants, Purdy threw for 310 yards on 25 of 37 passing with two touchdowns. With WR Brandon Aiyuk out on a short week, Deebo Samuel picked up the slack with six receptions for 129 yards and a score. Tight end George Kittle had his first productive day of the 2023 regular season, catching seven passes for 90 yards.

What makes the 49ers offense elite is the presence of RB Christian McCaffrey, who through three games, is the NFL's leading rusher with 353 yards. Last Thursday he rushed 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown, in addition to catching five passes for 34 yards. Thus far, San Francisco's opponents have had no answer for arguably the league's best running back. Despite not forcing any turnovers, the 49ers defense looked elite once again, holding Daniel Jones and the Giants to only 150 total yards. A similar outcome against the Cardinals would not be a surprise. See which team to pick here.

