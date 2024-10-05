The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers look to win at home for the second consecutive week as they host NFC West division rival, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The Niners (2-2) beat the Patriots last week, 30-13, while the Cardinals (1-3) fell at home to the Commanders, 42-14. San Francisco has won four straight meetings between the two teams, having scored 38, 38, 35 and 45 points in their matchups against Arizona since the 2022 season.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 50. Before making any Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 5 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: 49ers -7

49ers vs. Cardinals over/under: 50 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: 49ers -357, Cardinals +281

Why the Cardinals can cover

If Arizona is to play San Francisco close on Sunday, quarterback Kyler Murray needs to up his play from the past two weeks. In the team's blowout loss to Washington, Murray completed 16 of 22 passes for only 142 yards and one touchdown. Though he had rushed for 50+ yards in each of his previous three games, he only had one attempt for three yards in Week 4. On the season, Murray is only averaging 194 yards passing per game, which likely will need to rise for his offense to find more success.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft, has now caught a touchdown in three straight games for Arizona. On the season, he has 15 catches for 243 yards and four scores, numbers which Arizona would like to see rise significantly. Running back James Conner has topped 100 yards rushing twice and scored three times this season. Another big game from him would also boost Arizona's chances. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

With 1,130 passing yards through four games, Brock Purdy ranks second in the NFL only behind Seattle's Geno Smith. Despite the passing yards, San Francisco's QB has only thrown for five touchdowns, a surprisingly low total after he threw for 31 scores in 2023. With likely a full complement of receiving weapons this week: wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end George Kittle, Purdy should have no problem carving apart Arizona's soft secondary.

Running back Jordan Mason has been a key part of San Francisco's offense in the absence of reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey. Mason has topped the 100 yard mark in three of four games and scored three times. He ranks second in rushing yards with 447 and faces a Cardinals defense giving up 146.5 yards per game on the ground (fifth worst). See which team to pick here.

