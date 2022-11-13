The San Francisco 49ers attempt to move back above the .500 mark when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco (4-4) hasn't sported a winning record since Week 5, when the 49ers rolled to a 37-15 victory at Carolina to improve to 3-2. The 49ers also will be looking to end a five-game losing streak against Los Angeles (5-3), which hasn't lost in the all-time series since being trounced 45-17 at home in 2000. Both teams were victorious in their last outing, with the 49ers cruising to a 31-14 triumph at the Rams in Week 8 and the Chargers winning 20-17 in Atlanta last Sunday.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Chargers vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

49ers vs. Chargers spread: San Francisco -7.5

49ers vs. Chargers over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Chargers money line: San Francisco -365, Los Angeles +285

SF: 49ers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

LAC: Chargers are 4-0 ATS on the road this season

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco owns the top-ranked defense in the NFL as it is allowing an average of 285.9 yards. The unit also has been the best against the run, giving up 86.6 yards per game on the ground after limiting the Rams to 56 in the last outing. The 49ers, who are yielding the fewest amount of yards per carry at 3.5, have yet to allow an opposing running back to gain more than 59 yards this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo has recorded at least 300 passing yards just once in eight games since replacing the injured Trey Lance, but he has been making touchdown tosses with regularity of late. The 31-year-old has thrown multiple TD passes in four consecutive contests, the longest streak by a 49ers quarterback since Alex Smith's run in 2009. Garoppolo is looking to become the first San Francisco signal-caller with a five-game run since Jeff Garcia threw for at least two scores in eight straight outings. See which team to back here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles' defense is 14th in the NFL against the pass (206.8 yards) this season but has given up the second-fewest yards after catch per reception (4.6). The unit limited the Falcons to 114 yards through the air last week as Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota completed only 12-of-23 pass attempts. Austin Ekeler recorded both touchdowns for the Chargers in the victory, scoring on a 2-yard run and a 1-yard pass from Justin Herbert.

The performance made the 27-year-old Ekeler the first player since at least 1950 to have both a rushing and receiving TD four times over a five-game span. It also gave him 10 total touchdowns this season, tying him with Cleveland's Nick Chubb for the NFL lead. Herbert, who is fifth in the league with 2,254 passing yards, has recorded at least one TD toss in seven of his eight outings this year and all but two of his 40 career contests. See which team to back here.

