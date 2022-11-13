The San Francisco 49ers will seek their first win against the Los Angeles Chargers franchise in more than 20 years when they host Sunday Night Football. San Francisco (4-4) has not defeated the Chargers since 2000, losing the last five meetings. The teams last squared off in 2018, when Los Angeles posted a 29-27 home victory. The 49ers avoided a three-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 on the road prior to last week's bye, while the Chargers are coming off their fourth win in five contests, a 20-17 triumph at Atlanta.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Chargers spread: San Francisco -7.5

49ers vs. Chargers over/under: 45 points

49ers vs. Chargers money line: San Francisco -350, Los Angeles +275

SF: 49ers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

LAC: Chargers are 4-0 ATS on the road this season

Why the 49ers can cover

Christian McCaffrey had an unspectacular debut for San Francisco, gaining only 38 yards on eight carries while making two catches for 24 yards. But the 26-year-old running back was extremely impressive in his second game, becoming the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same contest.

McCaffrey threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter and made a nine-yard TD catch in the third before running into the end zone from one-yard out in the fourth period of the win over the Rams. Jimmy Garoppolo had a pair of touchdown tosses in the contest, marking the fourth straight game in which he had multiple TD passes. The streak is the longest by a San Francisco quarterback since Alex Smith's run in 2009.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has a multi-threat weapon of its own in Austin Ekeler, who also has recorded 3,000 yards both rushing and receiving since the start of 2017. The 27-year-old has recorded both a rushing and receiving TD four times over his last five contests, becoming the first player since at least 1950 to accomplish the feat in such a span. Ekeler shares the league lead with 10 overall touchdowns, with his six on the ground tying for fifth.

The Chargers possess a dangerous aerial attack, as they rank fourth with an average of 275.1 passing yards. Justin Herbert is fifth with 2,254 yards through the air despite finishing with fewer than 300 in his last four contests. The 24-year-old, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is tied with Andrew Luck for the most 300-yard performances through their first five seasons since 1950 with 19 in 40 games.

