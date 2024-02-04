Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is just one week away, as both teams face off in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

For the first time ever, CBS Sports will have the Super Bowl available in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR. The 4K HDR feed will be supplied to various MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPDs (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor).

Super Bowl LVIII will not be the only program offered on these feeds. Over 10 hours of coverage will air on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, and will be available on all feeds offered by the network.

CBS Sports' pregame, halftime and postgame coverage will also be available on 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

HDR has a better display detail in shadow and bright scenes and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) displays a more vivid range of colors. The two provide a brighter and more colorful screening.

This year, Usher will be the halftime show performer, and his performance will be even more vibrant in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Nevada's first time hosting the game.

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive children- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.