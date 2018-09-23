49ers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, score, results, statistics, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Patrick Mahomes has been so impossibly good through the first two weeks of the season he's managed to steal Jimmy Garoppolo's spotlight.

Entering the season, it was the 49ers quarterback who commanded the most buzz and attention. Arriving in San Francisco after a mid-season trade, Garoppolo led the hapless 49ers to five-straight wins to close the 2017 season, promptly signed a mega contract in the offseason, and spent the summer being touted as the league's next great quarterback. But after two inconsistent weeks, which resulted in a 1-1 record, Garoppolo's stock has faded.

And then there's Patrick Mahomes, the 2017 first-round pick who redshirted his rookie season and has exploded out of the gates in Year Two. He's on pace to throw 80 touchdowns and zero interceptions after leading the Chiefs to a 2-0 start.

On Sunday, it's a clash of two explosive offenses led by two young quarterbacks on the cusp of superstardom as the Chiefs host the 49ers in what should be a high-scoring affair. We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the game with a live-blog, which you can find below. After the game, we'll provide the takeaways you need to know from the game.

Let's go to it.