49ers vs. Chiefs odds, line: Super Bowl 2020 picks, predictions from expert who went 12-3 on Niners games

The NFL will close its 100th season with a meeting between two of its most historically relevant teams as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2020 Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The AFC champion Chiefs (14-4) were a dominant force in the 1960s, when they won three AFL championships and capped the decade with a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

The NFC champion 49ers (15-3) had a dynastic run in the 1980s and 1990s, during which they won all five of the Super Bowls in which they participated. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 54 in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds for Super Bowl LIV. Before making your Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from Tom Fornelli.

The CBS Sports national writer has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members in all sports. He went a wallet-fattening 31-21 this season on his NFL best bets. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for the trajectory of the 49ers. In fact, Fornelli is a stunning 12-3 all-time on his NFL picks involving San Francisco, and anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Fornelli has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head here to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under total: 54 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +103

KC: Chiefs are 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite.

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Although many observers believe Kansas City's Andy Reid needs a Super Bowl victory in order to cement his status as one of the game's top coaches, his peers suggest his ability to maximize roster talent already has him in the elite category. The most prominent recent example of his eye for talent was his decision to trade up to No. 10 in the 2017 draft and take Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback he believed had a higher ceiling than more celebrated Clemson star Deshaun Watson.

But Reid also has a long history of extracting All-Pro level production from players that other coaches and organizations saw as either past their prime or journeymen. Quarterback Alex Smith was a two-time Pro Bowl selection under Reid with the Chiefs after the 49ers had benched him in favor of Colin Kaepernick. Running back Damien Williams started just four games in four years for the Dolphins before emerging as an integral part of Kansas City's offense as perhaps its most versatile weapon.

Why the 49ers can cover

Even so, Kansas City is far from assured of covering the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread in Super Bowl 54 against a San Francisco club that has been just as dominant on the other side of the ball. The 49ers average 3.2 sacks per game, tied for third in the league, and the numbers suggest they do most of their damage with a dominant defensive line. They blitz just 20.7 percent of the time, which ranks No. 29 in the NFL. This appears to be a strong formula in facing Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who averages more yards per pass play when facing a blitz.

Still, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh appears to have a knack for when to send a blitz. The Niners have produced a sack 12.9 percent of the time when sending five or more defenders, the highest rate in the NFL. Saleh sent a six-man blitz against Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game and it resulted in a sack-fumble that the 49ers turned into a touchdown.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

Fornelli is leaning under on the total, and he's also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over in Super Bowl LIV, all from the expert who's 12-3 on picks involving San Francisco, and find out.