49ers vs. Chiefs odds, line: Super Bowl 2020 picks, predictions from top expert who went 12-3 on Niners games

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame double-digit deficits in each of their games in the 2020 NFL Playoffs in order to reach their first Super Bowl in 50 years. The San Francisco 49ers never trailed in dispatching both of their postseason opponents by 17 points. Even so, both clubs proved they were the best teams in their respective conferences and will meet on Sunday in the 2020 Super Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The AFC champion Chiefs (14-4) finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak and continued to peak in the NFL Playoffs 2020 with comeback wins over the Texans and Titans. The NFC champion 49ers (15-3) went just 3-2 down the stretch and used a narrow victory over the Seahawks in Week 17 to clinch the division. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 53.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds for Super Bowl LIV. Before making your Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from Tom Fornelli.

Now, Fornelli has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under total: 53.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +103

KC: Chiefs are 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite.

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Although many observers believe Kansas City's Andy Reid needs a Super Bowl victory in order to cement his status as one of the game's top coaches, his peers suggest his ability to maximize roster talent already has him in the elite category. The most prominent recent example of his eye for talent was his decision to trade up to No. 10 in the 2017 draft and take Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback he believed had a higher ceiling than more celebrated Clemson star Deshaun Watson.

But Reid also has a long history of extracting All-Pro level production from players that other coaches and organizations saw as either past their prime or journeymen. Quarterback Alex Smith was a two-time Pro Bowl selection under Reid with the Chiefs after the 49ers had benched him in favor of Colin Kaepernick. Running back Damien Williams started just four games in four years for the Dolphins before emerging as an integral part of Kansas City's offense as perhaps its most versatile weapon.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco had one of the league's most balanced offenses during the regular season, but has found success in the playoffs with a run-heavy attack. When coach Kyle Shanahan was asked why the offense has taken such a run-dominant approach in the playoffs, he answered simply, "because it was working." That is much is hard to argue, as the Niners rushed for 284 yards on 38 attempts against a Green Bay defense that allowed just 110 rushing yards to Seattle in the divisional round.

During the regular season, the 49ers ran the ball on early downs 51 percent of the time, slightly above the NFL average. In their two postseason contests, that number has jumped to 65 percent. The cornerstone of the San Francisco running game is the outside zone, but it has shown versatility as well. Raheem Mostert scored one of his four touchdowns against Green Bay on an inside trap play that went for 36 yards.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

