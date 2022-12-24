East meets West on Christmas Eve when Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers host Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders on CBS and Paramount+. The Niners are the talk of the NFL heading into Week 16 after Purdy has led San Francisco to three straight wins, including last week's playoff-clinching 21-13 victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, Ron Rivera's team is looking to get back into the win column after tying with and then losing to the New York Giants in consecutive games. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 37.5. Saturday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers

49ers vs. Commanders date: Saturday, Dec. 24

49ers vs. Commanders time: 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Commanders TV channel: CBS

49ers vs. Commanders streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL picks for Commanders vs. 49ers

Before tuning into Saturday's 49ers vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For 49ers vs. Commanders, the model is picking San Francisco to cover the spread. Heinicke and the Commanders will be hungry to bounce back after a close loss to divisional foe New York last week, but they will be going up against one of the toughest teams in the league in the 49ers.

In addition to Purdy being a force to be reckoned with since taking over for injured Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco's defense has been nearly impossible to beat. San Francisco is allowing a league-low 3.4 yards per carry and will be even stronger in Week 16 with the return of Arik Armstead. Add in that San Francisco has had extra rest after playing the Thursday night game in Week 15 and it's no surprise the model is picking the home team to win this one handily.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

