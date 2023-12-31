The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will travel to take on the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Sunday, and San Francisco will be looking to put a blowout loss at the hands of the Ravens aside. Washington hasn't won a game since the first week of November and hasn't won a game at home since the first week of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. However, these two teams have split their last four head-to-head matchups dating back to 2017, and the Commanders would love nothing more than to steal a win and spoil San Francisco's postseason home-field aspirations.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be played at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The latest Commanders vs. 49ers odds via the SportsLine consensus list San Francisco as a 14-point road favorite while the over-under is at 49.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Commanders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Commanders vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -14

Commanders vs. 49ers over/under: 49.5 points

Commanders vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -983, Commanders +642

Commanders vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)



What to know about the 49ers

San Francisco had a six-game winning streak snapped last week against the Ravens, but the 49ers actually outgained Baltimore 429-343. They were ultimately undone by five turnovers, and they've lost all three games that they've lost the turnover battle this season.

However, they're still plus-eight in the turnover department this season, and they're taking on one of the most turnover-prone teams in the NFL this year. The Commanders have 27 giveaways and are minus-10 in differential, with 13 turnovers compared to only four takeaways during their current six-game losing streak.

What to know about the Commanders

Meanwhile, Washington is coming off its sixth straight loss. The Commanders fell just short of the Jets by a score of 30-28 last week. Washington almost overcame a 20-point deficit in the loss but fell behind for good on a 54-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein with five seconds remaining.

After their sixth straight loss, the Commanders opted to bench Sam Howell and named Jacoby Brissett the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season. Brissett, however, is out for Sunday with a hamstring injury, putting Howell back under center. The second-year quarterback has five games with 300-plus passing yards this season, and San Francisco allowed 241 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns thru the air last week.

