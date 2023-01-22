Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Francisco

Regular Season Records: Dallas 12-5; San Francisco 13-4

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will duke it out with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the playoffs Sunday at Levi's Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. These two teams have allowed few points on average (San Francisco 16.67, Dallas 19.78), so any points scored will be well earned.

The 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Seattle Seahawks at home last week as they won 41-23. San Francisco QB Brock Purdy was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 332 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Purdy this season.

Special teams collected 15 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Dallas earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas' QB Dak Prescott was on fire, passing for four TDs and 305 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Prescott had some trouble finding his footing against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

San Francisco didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cowboys when the two teams previously met in January of last year, but they still walked away with a 23-17 victory. San Francisco's victory shoved Dallas out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won three out of their last four games against San Francisco.