An NFC tilt has the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) traveling to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are coming off a stifling 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 4. San Francisco continues its red-hot start and has won four straight games. Last week, the 49ers blew out the Arizona Cardinals, 35-16. The 49ers eliminated the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, given his mastery of picks involving San Francisco.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He has a particularly keen eye for the 49ers, going 18-5 on his NFL picks involving 49ers, returning $1,250 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Cowboys vs. 49ers from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Cowboys:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 45 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: San Francisco -182, Dallas +153

DAL: Cowboys are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October

SF: 49ers are 3-1 ATS in their last five games

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers own one of the most explosive and dynamic offenses in the NFL. Through four weeks, San Francisco is second in the league in total offense (398), ninth in passing offense (245), and third in rushing offense (153). Running back Christian McCaffrey is a dynamite offensive weapon. McCaffrey is an effortless runner with strong vision and contact balance. The two-time Pro Bowler is also a reliable pass-catcher.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards (459) and has121 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. In Week 4 versus the Cardinals, he totaled 106 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. Quarterback Brock Purdy continues to be a decisive and accurate decision-maker. Purdy is completing 72% percent of his throws for 1,019 yards with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He tossed for 280-plus passing yards in two straight games. See which team to back here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is second in the NFL in total defense (259.8) and pass defense (148). Since 2022, the Cowboys have generated the most turnovers (43) in the league. This group has allowed 10 or fewer points in three of their four games. Linebacker Micah Parsons is a relentless and effective defender. Parsons explodes off the snap and has a pass-rush plan that is extremely effective.

The Penn State product is tied for sixth in sacks (four) with 14 total tackles and six tackles for loss. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is an alert and athletic defender in the middle of the field. Vander Esch sniffs out the run and has the skill set to defend in space. The 27-year-old is second on the team with 20 total tackles and one fumble recovery. See which team to back here.

How to make Cowboys vs. 49ers picks

Roberts has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?