Teams with a combined 31 appearances in the NFC Championship Game since the merger in 1970 will clash when the Dallas Cowboys battle the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday in the NFL playoffs 2023. The winner of the game will advance to next Sunday's 2023 NFC Championship Game and play the Eagles. The Cowboys (13-5), who moved on with a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last Monday's Wild Card Round, have made 14 trips to the NFC title game. The 49ers (14-4), who defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 last Saturday, have made 17 trips to the NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +160, 49ers -190

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five divisional playoff games

49ers vs. Cowboys picks: See picks here



Why the 49ers can cover

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had 73 receiving yards in last week's NFC Wild Card matchup with Seattle and has 65 or more receiving yards in three of his four career playoff games. Aiyuk is searching for his third game in a row against Dallas with five or more receptions and 65 or more receiving yards. He set career-highs with 78 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2022. For his career, Aiyuk has 194 receptions for 2,589 yards (13.3 average) and 18 touchdowns in 46 regular season games.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa had five tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in the Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He has eight sacks and six tackles for loss in seven career playoff games. Bosa became the first San Francisco player since 1982 to lead the NFL in sacks, with a career-high 18.5, and ranked tied for second with 19 tackles for loss in 2022. He became the fourth player since 1982 with a sack in 13 games within a single season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 968 scrimmage yards (876 rushing and 92 receiving) and was fifth in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. His best rushing game was in a 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Nov. 24, when he carried 16 times for 92 yards and a score. Since 2016, Elliott is the only player with 10,000 or more scrimmage yards (10,598). He has 376 scrimmage yards (188 per game) and four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) in two career games at San Francisco.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had his first career playoff touchdown catch last week in the NFC Wild Card game at Tampa Bay. Lamb was fifth in the league with a career-high 107 receptions and sixth with a career-high 1,359 receiving yards. He also had a career-high nine receiving touchdowns in 2022. In three seasons in the league, Lamb has 260 receptions for 3,396 yards and 20 touchdowns in 49 regular-season games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 44 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFL playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. 49ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.