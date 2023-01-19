After winning their first road playoff game since 1992 at Tampa Bay, the Dallas Cowboys will look to keep the trend going when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-5), who defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, are looking to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995. That season, they defeated Green Bay before going on to win Super Bowl XXX, a 27-17 triumph over Pittsburgh. The 49ers (14-4), who defeated Seattle 41-23 on Saturday in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, stand in their way, as San Francisco looks to win its 12th straight game following a 3-4 start.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 46 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +170, 49ers -205

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five divisional playoff games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who has done an admirable job following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In the Wild Card Round win over Seattle, Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes (60%) for 332 yards and three touchdowns and a rating of 131.5. After stepping into the starter's role, Purdy has played well. In nine games, he completed 114 of 170 attempts (67.1%) for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions for a rating of 107.3.

Also powering the offense is running back Christian McCaffrey, who began the season with Carolina. In 11 games for San Francisco this season, McCaffrey carried 159 times for 746 yards (4.7 average) with six touchdowns and eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38 yards. Last week against Seattle, he carried 15 times for 119 yards (7.9 average), including a long of 68 yards. He also caught two passes for 17 yards and a score.

Why the Cowboys can cover



Tight end Dalton Schultz is a formidable weapon in Dallas' passing attack. In Monday's decisive win over the Buccaneers, he caught seven passes for 95 yards (13.6 average) and two touchdowns. He also had three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a high of 26 yards. He also made five first-down conversions. In 15 regular-season games, Schultz caught 57 passes for 577 yards (10.1 average) and five touchdowns, with five explosive plays and 27 first-down conversions.

Playing a key role on defense for Dallas in the Wild Card Round was linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. The fifth-year veteran led the team with nine tackles, including five solo, with two pass breakups. During the regular season, Vander Esch was the Cowboys' second-leading tackler with 90 stops, including 54 solo, one sack for four yards and four tackles for loss. He also forced one fumble and had one pass breakup.

