Two teams clinging to slim chances of making the playoffs face off in NFL Week 16 as the Miami Dolphins (6-8) host the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams expected to be the offensive juggernauts they were in 2023, but mounting injuries have left both squads on the verge of missing the playoffs completely. The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans, while the reigning NFC champions suffered a mistake-prone 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams their last time out. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. 49ers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

How to watch 49ers vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Dolphins vs. 49ers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL picks for 49ers vs. Dolphins

For Dolphins vs. 49ers, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread. Both teams are 5-9-0 against the spread this season, which makes both teams tough to back. That being said, Miami has scored over 20 points in five of its last seven games while San Francisco has scored fewer than 20 in four of its past five games. The Dolphins have also scored more than 30 points in each of their last three games at home.

San Francisco has gotten reinforcements on defense thanks to the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, and they could also get star pass rusher Nick Bosa back in time to put pressure on Tua Tagovailoa. Brock Purdy is showing some fatigue after back-to-back seasons with deep playoff runs, which could also be why the model has Miami covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

