49ers rookie Brock Purdy will try to extend his magical run as starting quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Selected with the last pick (No. 262 overall) in last year's NFL Draft, Purdy became starter in Week 14 after injuries to the team's top two quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, he has led the 49ers (15-4) to seven straight wins, including last week's 19-12 victory over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Meanwhile, the Eagles (15-3) are 15-1 this season with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Eagles vs. 49ers picks or NFC Championship Game predictions, you need to see which side Vegas legend and 49ers expert Micah Roberts is on.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports.

He also has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the 49ers. In fact, he is 16-5 on his last 21 against-the-spread picks involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has zeroed in on Eagles vs. 49ers and locked in his NFC Championship Game picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Eagles:

49ers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

49ers vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: The led the NFL in pass defense during the regular season

SF: 49ers led the league in the regular season in scoring defense (16.3 points per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league. Led by linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback Darius Slay, the Eagles led the NFL in pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and ranked second in total defense (301.5) during the regular season. In the Divisional Round win over the Giants, the Eagles limited New York to just 109 passing yards, 227 total yards and seven points.

In addition, Philadelphia has a big-play receiver in A.J. Brown. Acquired from the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, Brown tied for third in the league in the regular season in touchdown receptions (11) and ranked fourth in receiving yards (1,496). His receiving yardage total broke Mike Quick's Eagles single-season record of 1,409 set in 1983.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco's rushing attack has a strong matchup against Philadelphia's run defense. The Eagles allowed 4.4 yards per carry to running backs during the regular season, which ranked 16th in the league. That bodes well for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has 1,341 scrimmage yards (the most in the NFL) and 12 touchdowns (tied for the most) since becoming the starting running back 12 games ago.

In addition, San Francisco tight end George Kittle has been on a roll. Since Week 15, the pass-catching monster has seven receiving touchdowns. That's two more receiving touchdowns than any other player in the league over that span, despite not having scored in either playoff game.

Now, Roberts has broken down Eagles vs. 49ers from every angle. We can tell you that he's leaning Over the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread.

