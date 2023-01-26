A berth in Super Bowl 57 will be on the line when the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers collide in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (15-3) tied Kansas City for the best record in the NFL during the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. They are coming off a 38-7 victory over the Giants in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Meanwhile, the 49ers (15-4) won the NFC West and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. They knocked off Dallas, 19-12, last Sunday.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Eagles vs. 49ers picks or NFC Championship Game predictions, you need to see which side Vegas legend and 49ers expert Micah Roberts is on.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Eagles:

49ers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

49ers vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: The led the NFL in pass defense during the regular season

SF: 49ers led the league in the regular season in scoring defense (16.3 points per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has the best pass rush in the league. The Eagles led the NFL in sacks during the regular season with 70, which was 15 more than the next best team (Kansas City). Philadelphia also had four players – Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat (all with 11) – with double-digit sacks.

In addition, the Eagles have been nearly unbeatable with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Philadelphia is 15-1 in games started by the dual-threat quarterback this season and 0-2 in games started by someone else. The Eagles have not lost a game started by Hurts since falling to Washington in Week 10.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has arguably the best defense in the NFL. The 49ers led the league during the regular season in both scoring defense (16.3 points per game) and total defense (300.6 yards per game). They also tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (20) and tied for second in takeaways (30). In Sunday's Divisional Round victory over Dallas, San Francisco limited the Cowboys to 12 points and 282 yards and had two interceptions of quarterback Dak Prescott.

That defense is anchored by sack artist Nick Bosa. A relentless attack man off the edge, Bosa led the league in sacks (18.5) and quarterback hits (48) in the regular season. He also tied for the NFL lead in pressures (90).

