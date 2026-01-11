Familiar foes meet on Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, Jan. 11, when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers had a chance at the No. 1 seed in the conference but lost to the Seahawks in Week 18 and are now the No. 6 seed. The Eagles, who are defending Super Bowl champions, could've been the No. 2 seed if they won in Week 18 but chose to rest their starters instead and are now the No. 3 seed. The Eagles won this matchup in the playoffs in 2022 thanks in part to Brock Purdy's in-game injury, which pushed the NFL to change rules to now require teams to carry an emergency quarterback.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 6-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 44.5. Philadelphia's over/under for total team points is 25.5, while San Francisco's is 19.5. Before making any Eagles vs. 49ers picks of your own, you have to see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Eagles on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 11

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Eagles betting preview

Odds: Eagles -6, over/under 44.5

The Eagles were just 8-7 ATS as favorites this season and 4-4 ATS at home. The 49ers finished 10-6-1 ATS but were 2-4 ATS as underdogs and 1-2 ATS as road underdogs. Philadelphia was 7-10 to the Over while San Francisco was 10-6-1 to the Over.

49ers vs. Eagles SGP

Eagles -6

Under 44.5

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's 49ers vs. Eagles score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the 49ers covering the spread in 51% of simulations, and says the 49ers offer value on the money line as they win in 37% of simulations as +215 underdogs. The Over hits in 54% of simulations on 44.5.

49ers vs. Eagles score prediction: Eagles 27, 49ers 21

Want more NFL playoff picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL playoff game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.