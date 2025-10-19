Fantasy football players will be closely tuned into Sunday Night Football, with two of the top players going head-to-head in 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Falcons RB Bijan Robinson for 49ers vs. Falcons. These two studs are the type of players who can determine matchups by themselves, and many may be looking for huge performances from them in one of the final games of the weekend to determine the result of their matchup. Much of Fantasy football production comes from scoring touchdowns, and these are two of the best at finding the end zone. Despite them having the two shortest odds to score a touchdown in the latest Sunday Night Football odds, the SportsLine model still believes they are underpriced and still serve as two of the best values for Week 7 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer bets when online sports betting.

The model suggests including both Robinson and McCaffrey in Week 7 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets. Robinson has a touchdown in back-to-back games, and McCaffrey has scored in three straight contests. For a longer shot if you plan to build a Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer parlay or just anytime TD bets in general, the model also projects value in Falcons backup running back Tyler Allgeier (+200) to score in Falcons vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Before making any Falcons vs. 49ers picks or anytime touchdown scorer props at sportsbooks, be sure to see the Week 7 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and see the latest NFL odds. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM promo code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Falcons vs.49ers anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 7 49ers vs. Falcons anytime TD prop picks:



Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-179)

You may want to knock on wood if you're a Christian McCaffrey Fantasy football owner, or a 49ers fan in general, given all the injuries surrounding the team this season, but McCaffrey appears to be fully healthy after his injury-riddled 2024 campaign. The 49ers running back has always been a top touchdown scorer when on the field, and he's displaying that again this season with a touchdown in four of six games, including each of his last three. In 2023, McCaffrey scored a touchdown in 14 of 17 regular-season games and in all three playoff games in their run to playing in the Super Bowl. McCaffrey has the lowest odds of anyone in the entire Week 7 NFL schedule at scoring a touchdown, but with McCaffrey rushing for a touchdown in over 50% of simulations and having a receiving touchdown in over 30% of simulations, the model still projects value at -179 odds.

Click here to bet on McCaffrey as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens with their first $1 bet.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-170)

Robinson had a career-high 170 rushing yards, including an 81-yard touchdown run, in Atlanta's 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football last week. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has more than 70 rushing yards in four straight games, including two contests with more than 140 rushing yards. He has more than 100 total yards in each of his last four games, averaging 172 total yards per game during that span with plenty of chances to create and find the end zone. Robinson has scored in back-to-back games and in three of five contests this season. The playmaking running back is integral in both the running and receiving game for Atlanta, making him one of the model's top picks for a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer.

Click here to play Robinson in Week 7 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets at FanDuel, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (+200)

The Falcons RB2 has RB1 talent, and the Falcons don't simply bury him behind Robinson or save him in the event of an injury. The 25-year-old has at least 10 carries in four of five games this season, and he's played more than 30% of snaps in three of his last four games. Allgeier has scored a touchdown in three of those four contests, including on a 21-yard run last week for the first score of the game. He and Robinson are tied for the team lead in touchdowns (three), yet you can find Allgeier as a significantly longer price because of the perception he's a distant No. 2 behind Robinson. However, given his usage, he's a value in the model's projections to score on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to play Allgeier at FanDuel, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Want more Week 7 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for 49ers vs. Falcons in Week 7 Sunday Night Football. Now, get NFL Week 7 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.