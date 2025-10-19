49ers vs. Falcons live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

If it's surprises you're after, we've got two NFL teams just for you: the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. The former is quietly climbing in the NFC South, fresh off a prime-time upset of the heavyweight Buffalo Bills, and boasting one of the league's most dynamic talents in Bijan Robinson. The 49ers, meanwhile, are first in the NFC West despite missing key starters like Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Nick Bosa for extended stretches of the 2025 season.

So which one is better equipped to stick around as a playoff contender in the NFC? We might get a solid answer on Sunday, when the two sides meet on the West Coast for a "Sunday Night Football" showdown. Can Michael Penix Jr. step up alongside Bijan to overcome Robert Saleh's 49ers defense? Or is San Francisco poised to rebound from a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which Mac Jones suffered his first defeat as Purdy's replacement this year? Either way, it's a must-see matchup.

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Falcons live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

NBC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -1.5; O/U 47 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

