49ers vs. Falcons live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

Atlanta looks to win its third game in a row, while San Francisco looks to keep pace in the NFC West

If it's surprises you're after, we've got two NFL teams just for you: the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. The former is quietly climbing in the NFC South, fresh off a prime-time upset of the heavyweight Buffalo Bills, and boasting one of the league's most dynamic talents in Bijan Robinson. The 49ers, meanwhile, are first in the NFC West despite missing key starters like Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Nick Bosa for extended stretches of the 2025 season.

So which one is better equipped to stick around as a playoff contender in the NFC? We might get a solid answer on Sunday, when the two sides meet on the West Coast for a "Sunday Night Football" showdown. Can Michael Penix Jr. step up alongside Bijan to overcome Robert Saleh's 49ers defense? Or is San Francisco poised to rebound from a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which Mac Jones suffered his first defeat as Purdy's replacement this year? Either way, it's a must-see matchup.

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Falcons live 

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: 49ers -1.5; O/U 47 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Why are the 49ers favored against Falcons' stingy defense?

One reason San Francisco is still considered a favorite by oddsmakers? Two of their top offensive weapons, as explained in SportsLine's betting preview of "Sunday Night Football":

Running back Christian McCaffrey powers the San Francisco offense, and is the 49ers' leading rusher and receiver. In six games, he has ... 46 receptions for 444 yards (9.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has five explosive plays in the passing game, including a long of 29 yards with 346 yards after the catch.

Ninth-year veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has also been a weapon in the passing game. In five games, he has 23 receptions for 371 yards (16.1 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 56. He has 143 yards after the catch with 17 first-down conversions.

 
Key 49ers starters missing from action vs. Falcons

The following San Francisco starters will be sidelined due to injury:

  • QB Brock Purdy (toe), replaced by Mac Jones
  • WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee, PUP), replaced by Jauan Jennings
  • WR Ricky Pearsall (knee), replaced by Demarcus Robinson and Skyy Moore

Jones is making his fifth start of the 2025 season, going 4-1 in place of Purdy prior to this matchup.
