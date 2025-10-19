49ers vs. Falcons live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

Why are the 49ers favored against Falcons' stingy defense?
One reason San Francisco is still considered a favorite by oddsmakers? Two of their top offensive weapons, as explained in SportsLine's betting preview of "Sunday Night Football":
Running back Christian McCaffrey powers the San Francisco offense, and is the 49ers' leading rusher and receiver. In six games, he has ... 46 receptions for 444 yards (9.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has five explosive plays in the passing game, including a long of 29 yards with 346 yards after the catch.
Ninth-year veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has also been a weapon in the passing game. In five games, he has 23 receptions for 371 yards (16.1 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 56. He has 143 yards after the catch with 17 first-down conversions.