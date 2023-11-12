The San Francisco 49ers look to end their three game losing streak as they make the cross country trip to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers (5-3) fell most recently to the Bengals, 31-17, in Week 8 before a bye last week. The Jaguars (6-2) have won five straight games and defeated Pittsburgh, 20-10, before their bye in Week 9. The teams last met in 2021, a 30-10 San Francisco victory. San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread, while Jacksonville is 6-2 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3-point favorite in the 49ers vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 45. Before making any Jaguars vs. 49ers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. 49ers:

Jaguars vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -3

Jaguars vs. 49ers over/under: 45 points

Jaguars vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -170, Jaguars +143

Jaguars vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jaguars vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has been disappointing recently, falling in each of their last three games before their Week 9 bye and scoring exactly 17 points in each game. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw only three touchdowns against five interceptions in those losses, as compared to nine touchdowns and zero INTs in the team's first five games. His success will be a vital component of the 49ers overcoming their recent struggles.

Christian McCaffrey is one of the elite running backs in the league and his performance thus far this season has certainly proven that. He has scored at least one touchdown in 17 straight games dating back to last year, and has 13 total touchdowns in the 2023 regular season. If he can continue this pace, the 49ers running back should be a top contender for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Running back Travis Etienne is doing his best McCaffrey imitation, having scored seven touchdowns in his last four games and has been a dynamic threat on the ground and through the air. In eight games this season, Etienne has rushed for 583 yards and caught 27 passes for 266 yards, scoring eight times. Despite only having one 100+ yard rushing performance, Etienne has surpassed the 50 yard rushing mark in seven of eight games this season.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing efficient football, having thrown for 1,935 yards with a 68.3 percent completion rate. He's passed for nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions and has a stable of weapons to work with including Etienne, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, as well as tight end Evan Engram. Against a tough San Francisco defense, Lawrence must utilize his embarrassment of riches on offense to move the ball more easily. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated San Francisco vs. Jacksonville 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's Jaguars vs. 49ers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jacksonville vs. San Francisco on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Jaguars spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 174-123 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.