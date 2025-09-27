The San Francisco 49ers will try to stay undefeated when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 4 NFL battle. The 49ers (3-0) survived an ugly 16-15 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but added to their laundry list of injuries. They welcome a Jaguars team (2-1) coming off an equally rough 17-10 victory against the Houston Texans.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. 49ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. The 49ers are -179 money line favorites (risk $179 to win $100), while the Jaguars are +147 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: 49ers -3.5, over/under 47

Jacksonville's early-season success has been thanks in large part to their defense, which leads the NFL with nine takeaways heading into Week 4. It has held opposing offenses to 82.7 rushing yards per game, although that number will be challenged in Week 4 by San Francisco star Christian McCaffrey. The Jaguars' young offense has shown flashes of excellence but has been inconsistent at best, with rookie Travis Hunter still looking for his first touchdown of the season and Trevor Lawrence throwing for just 5.9 yards per pass with a 4-4 TD-INT ratio.



San Francisco's own offense has been run-heavy thanks to McCaffrey being healthy, but has also gotten two solid performances out of backup QB Mac Jones. Brock Purdy is expected to return under center in Week 4 -- while Jones nurses a knee injury -- which could be a boost despite San Francisco's receiving corps being almost entirely on the injured list. The defense was hit hard in Week 3 when it lost Nick Bosa for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, although the Robert Saleh-run defense still managed to slow down the Cardinals.

Model's Jaguars vs. 49ers prediction, picks

Both teams are 2-1-0 ATS and have hit the Under twice heading into Week 4. The Jaguars won't have the Florida heat to help wither their opponent this week, and Lawrence could have trouble going up against a 49ers pass rush that holds the opposition to 162.0 yards per game. Even with a banged-up roster, Purdy and McCaffrey should have the upper hand at home in another close game. The SportsLine model projects San Francisco will cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

