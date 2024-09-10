49ers vs. Jets live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'

Week 1 of the 2024 season caps off in Santa Clara where the host San Francisco 49ers have kicked off with the New York Jets. This "Monday Night Football" matchup has no shortage of storylines. While the Niners looking to rebound following a loss in the Super Bowl last year likely would've been the central focus of this game on any other night, most of the attention will likely be paid to Aaron Rodgers.

It was on this very stage in Week 1 of last season where the four-time MVP suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his Jets tenure. How he responds post-injury and how Rodgers looks as New York's quarterback is what primetime was built for.

San Francisco is a 4-point favorite coming into this head-to-head with the total sitting at 43. Rodgers is 6-7 in his career against the 49ers, the team that famously didn't select him in the 2005 draft. However, Rodgers is 6-3 against the organization in the regular season, so we should be in for quite the duel.

Where to watch Jets vs. 49ers

Date: Monday, Sept. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: 49ers -4, O/U 43 (via SportsLine Consensus).