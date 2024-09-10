49ers vs. Jets live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'

Aaron Rodgers makes his return for the Jets

Week 1 of the 2024 season caps off in Santa Clara where the host San Francisco 49ers have kicked off with the New York Jets. This "Monday Night Football" matchup has no shortage of storylines. While the Niners looking to rebound following a loss in the Super Bowl last year likely would've been the central focus of this game on any other night, most of the attention will likely be paid to Aaron Rodgers. 

It was on this very stage in Week 1 of last season where the four-time MVP suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his Jets tenure. How he responds post-injury and how Rodgers looks as New York's quarterback is what primetime was built for. 

San Francisco is a 4-point favorite coming into this head-to-head with the total sitting at 43. Rodgers is 6-7 in his career against the 49ers, the team that famously didn't select him in the 2005 draft. However, Rodgers is 6-3 against the organization in the regular season, so we should be in for quite the duel. 

As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you'll find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Jets vs. 49ers

Date: Monday, Sept. 9  | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: 49ers -4, O/U 43 (via SportsLine Consensus).

Updating Live
(12)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Deebo gives 49ers the lead 

In a twist of fate, Deebo Samuel gave the 49ers the lead on a two-yard TD run. Samuel made up for his holding call on a Mason Wilson run several plays earlier. 49ers now lead 13-7 midway through the second quarter. 

The drive's big play was a 22-yard completion from Brock Purdy to Jauan Jennings, the 49ers' "other" who got an extension this offseason. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2024, 1:15 AM
Sep. 09, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Jets suffer injury as 49ers make it a 7-6 game

DT Michael Clemons jogged off the field with the 49ers driving as the first quarter ended. Clemons appeared to possibly suffer an injury to his midsection. 

After not doing much on their first two drives, the 49ers got things going with a 13-yard run by Mason and a 14-yard grab (his first of the night) by Brandon Aiyuk one play after Sauce Gardner broke up a pass intended for Aiyuk. 

The drive ended with another Moody field goal after Gardner tackled Deebo Samuel for a loss after an unsuccessful trick play. Gardner was slow to get up after the play but appears to be OK. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2024, 12:52 AM
Sep. 09, 2024, 8:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Rodgers, Wilson spearhead Jets' first TD of 2024 

The running game went nowhere, but Rodgers and Wilson connected four times for 45 yards to lead the Jets on a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a three-yard TD run by Breece Hall. Rodgers and Wilson connected three times on third down to extend the drive. 

Rodgers hasn't been touched yet, a very good sign for the Jets. Just need to get it going on the ground. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2024, 12:42 AM
Sep. 09, 2024, 8:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Rodgers' gets first completion, but ...

The completion resulted in a fumble. Rodger hit Breece Hall on a screen but Fred Warner forced and recovered the fumble. The play seemed doomed before Rodgers threw the ball though, as the Jets didn't do a good job selling the screen. Also looks like the 49ers playing much faster on defense. 

The 49ers turned the TO into Jake Moody's field goal, as the 49ers take an early 3-0 lead. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2024, 12:27 AM
Sep. 09, 2024, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Jets and 49ers punt on opening drives 

Jets start the game with two short runs by Breece Hall and an incomplete pass from Rodgers to Allen Lazard on third-and-3. Lazard should have caught that, but Rodgers' first throw in nearly two years goes in the books as an incompletion. Lazard appeared to slip, so the field condition is something to keep an eye on. 

The 49ers also punted after three plays. Jordan Mason had two yards on first down, Brock Purdy hit George Kittle for six yards on second down and Purdy went deep and wasn't able to connect with Deebo Samuel on third-and-2. Odd choice going deep on third and short. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2024, 12:20 AM
Sep. 09, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Cool storyline for this game: Aaron Rodgers is a CA native and grew up a huge 49ers fan; he actually integrated how Joe Montana/Steve Young attacked defenses (and how defenses attacked them) into his weekly prep during high school. Rodgers had a chance to be taken by the 49ers in the 2005 Draft, but they passed on him. Now, in a very meaningful game in his career coming off of Achilles surgery, Rodgers will face his childhood team in his backyard. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2024, 12:11 AM
Sep. 09, 2024, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Like Tyler alluded to, Jordan Mason has made the most of his carries over the years. He's averaged 5.2 YPC in the NFL after averaging 5.2 YPC during his four-year career at Georgia. Mason had a career-high 69 yards and a TD on 10 carries during last year's blowout win over the Cowboys. 

player headshot
Jordan Mason
SF • RB • #24
View Profile
Bryan DeArdo
September 9, 2024, 11:37 PM
Sep. 09, 2024, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Jordan Mason will be San Francisco's starting running back. He signed on with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. For his career, he's rushed for 464 yards on 83 attempts. 

 
Pinned
When McCaffrey has been on the field with the 49ers, the offense is averaging 6.8 yards per play compared to the 5.2 yards per play average when he's off dating back to his debut in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

 
Pinned
Pinned
49ers now officially list McCaffrey as inactive. 

 
Pinned
BREAKING: The 49ers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for their Week 1 opener against the Jets, per NFL Media. McCaffrey was listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week due to a calf/Achilles injury. 

Link copied!
