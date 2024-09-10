49ers vs. Jets takeaways: Christian McCaffrey-less Niners spoil Aaron Rodgers' return with blowout win

No Christian McCaffrey. No problem. The San Francisco 49ers got into the win column right out of the gate in Week 1, defeating the New York Jets, 32-19, on Monday night.

This victory came despite defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey being a surprise inactive. The running back was listed as questionable due to a calf/Achilles injuries but was largely expected to play. That opened the door for former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason to get the start and pick up the mantle. He, along with Deebo Samuel, proved to be key pieces to the winning effort as both found the end zone.

Brock Purdy continued to be his steady self, completing 19 of his 29 passes for 231 yards. However, when it comes to quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers was the key story coming into this matchup. After all, it was on this very stage a year ago that the four-time NFL MVP suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Rodgers came out of this healthy and had flashes of his Hall of Fame talent, but the offense struggled to find some consistency. Rodgers completed 13 of his 21 passes on the night for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

For more on how this game unfolded, check out our main takeaways below.

Why the 49ers won

Without Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason filled his shoes admirably. The former undrafted free agent got the start and was a key cog in the 49ers offense, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown. While no one can replace McCaffrey's full production, Mason more than held his own.

As for the game itself, the switch flipped in favor of the 49ers in the second quarter. After the Jets took a 7-3 lead thanks to a 12-play touchdown drive, the Niners defense puts the clamps down. The unit forced New York into back-to-back three-and-outs where they managed just five yards of total offense. Over that same stretch, the San Francisco offense put up 10 points to take the lead and never gave it back. After scoring an opening drive touchdown to begin the third quarter, the defense came up clutch again, picking Rodgers off and giving the ball back to the offense, which put together another field goal drive.

Speaking of the kicking game, Jake Moody was automatic in the win, connecting on all six of his field goal attempts including two from 50-plus yards out. In all, he accounted for 20 of San Francisco's points.

Why the Jets lost

The offense ran hot and cold in this defeat. They began the night with a three-and-out and a fumble before conducting a sensational 70-yard touchdown drive. There, Rodgers converted three third downs and looked sharp doing it before Breece Hall rushed for the goal-line score. At that point, it looked like New York may be well on its way to an upset. That was short-lived, however, as the offense went cold yet again with two three-and-outs to end the half while San Francisco went on a 10-0 run.

It was the same story in the second half as well. The Jets had an interception on their first possession of the third quarter, but then looked as dialed-in as they had all night with another 70-yard touchdown drive. Rodgers specifically looked his best on that drive with two stellar throws to Allen Lazard, including a 36-yard touchdown on a free play. Again, there were moments for New York's offense, but it struggled to find consistency. That was evident in the fourth quarter where the Jets failed to convert a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 on back-to-back plays.

As for the defense, it struggled to contain the 49ers offense even without Christian McCaffrey. They allowed San Francisco to covert six of its 13 third downs, which resulted in the offense nearly doubling them up in total plays run, 70-49. Naturally, being on the field for that amount of time tired New York's defense out.

Turning point

San Francisco began building momentum to close out the first half, going on a 10-0 run in the second quarter. When they truly pulled away, however, was during an 11-play touchdown drive to begin the third quarter that traveled 70 yards and chewed over seven minutes off the clock. That rushing touchdown by Jordan Mason put the Niners up by 16.

The defense then put the nail in the coffin in New York on the ensuing possession where it picked off Aaron Rodgers. The 49ers would add to their lead off of that turnover thanks to a 53-yard field goal by Jake Moody. In the blink of an eye, a nine-point halftime deficit ballooned to 19.

Top play

While he may have come out on the losing end of this Week 1 matchup, Aaron Rodgers flashed his old self in the opener. In the second half, Rodgers executed a free play in a way only he can. Once the Jets quarterback realized a 49ers edge rusher jumped offside, Rodgers received the snap and uncorked a perfectly thrown deep ball to Allen Lazard for a 36-yard touchdown. That was vintage Aaron Rodgers. It was also his 18th career touchdown pass on a free play, per the broadcast.

What's next

From here, the 49ers will head to Minnesota where they'll play the Vikings in Week 2. As for the Jets, they'll wrap up this two-game road trip to begin the season in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.