49ers vs. Lions live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

An NFC Championship rematch caps Week 17 in the NFL, as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Thanks to the Minnesota Vikings' victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the importance of this prime-time matchup is lessened. However, Dan Campbell will want to keep his team in rhythm for next Sunday's matchup vs. Minnesota, which will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 13-2 Lions may have 18 players on injured reserve, but they are the only NFL team that's undefeated on the road this season. Goff has already thrown a career-high 33 passing touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs is the fourth player in franchise history to rack up 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns in a single season.

As for the 6-9 49ers, they have been eliminated from playoff contention after three straight years of making the NFC title game. San Francisco has lost five out of its last six games, and has scored 17 or fewer points in all five losses. The 49ers are already 0-2 in playoff rematches this season. Can they score an upset victory against the best team in the NFC?

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this Monday night matchup as it happens.

Lions vs. 49ers where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo

Odds: Lions -3.5 O/U 50