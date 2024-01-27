The San Francisco 49ers survived a scare last week, but now are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance when they host the surging Detroit Lions on Sunday in the 2024 NFC Championship Game. The top-seeded 49ers (13-5) struggled against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round but emerged with a 24-21 victory to set the stage for Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, the third-seeded Lions (14-5) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 to advance to their first NFC title-game appearance since 1991.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 52 in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds from the SportsLine consensus.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks. He went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players.

What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000. White also has a read on the pulse of the Lions. He is 61-43-2 (+1285) on his last 106 picks in games involving Detroit. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has broken down Lions vs. 49ers and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for 49ers vs. Lions:

49ers vs. Lions point spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Lions over/under: 52 points

49ers vs. Lions money line: 49ers -350, Lions +276

DET: Lions are 3-1 against the spread as betting underdogs this season

SF: 49ers are 2-2 ATS as favorites of seven or more points this season

49ers vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why 49ers can cover

Until last week, the 49ers had gone all season without overcoming a second-half deficit to win, becoming the first NFL team in 13 seasons to reach the playoffs without achieving this feat. While this milestone speaks mostly to their dominance for most of the season, it also raised questions as to whether the club could respond in a pressure situation with its season on the line.

That test came last week against a Packers club that started 3-5, but went 6-2 down the stretch to reach the NFL playoffs and was surging behind the development of quarterback Jordan Love and his set of young playmakers. Green Bay played confidently and loose, while the 49ers looked a bit tight and struggled offensively amid the rainy conditions. Love's second touchdown pass of the third quarter and subsequent two-point conversion gave Green Bay a 21-14 lead, but the 49ers showed resolve. Quarterback Brock Purdy looked out of sync much of the game, but made several big throws during a 12-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in a six-yard touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey for a 24-21 lead with 1:07 left.

Why Lions can cover

San Francisco's Brock Purdy was injured early in last year's NFC title game, and the second-year pro also looked shaky much of the way in last week's narrow win over Green Bay. Although he still has his share of detractors, Lions quarterback Jared Goff led the Rams to the 2018 Super Bowl and played reasonably well throughout the NFL playoffs. In the 2018 NFC Championship Game, the Rams rallied for a 26-23 road win over the New Orleans Saints and Goff made numerous key plays down the stretch. Goff finished 25 of 40 for 297 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Rams' offense mustered just a field goal in the 13-3 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, but Goff still put up serviceable numbers and didn't appear fazed by the big stage. He completed 19 of 38 passes for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and no turnovers.

How to make 49ers vs. Lions picks

White has analyzed Lions vs. 49ers from every angle and is leaning Over the point total.

Who wins Lions vs. 49ers in Sunday's 2024 NFC Championship Game, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. 49ers spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 61-43 on picks involving Detroit, and find out.