The San Francisco 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game for the third straight season. The 49ers will attempt to break a two-game losing skid in the conference title game when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The top-seeded 49ers (13-5) reached this milestone in the past two seasons before coming up short. Last year, they were routed, 31-7, on the road by the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 3-seeded Lions (14-5) are making just their second NFC Championship Game appearance in franchise history and first since 1991, when they were routed, 41-10, by the Washington Redskins.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is a 7-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before you make any 49ers vs. Lions picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Lions.

Now, White has broken down Lions vs. 49ers and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for 49ers vs. Lions:

49ers vs. Lions point spread: 49ers -7

49ers vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

49ers vs. Lions money line: 49ers -345, Lions +271

DET: Lions are 3-1 against the spread as betting underdogs this season

SF: 49ers are 2-2 ATS as favorites of seven or more points this season

Why 49ers can cover

Although the 49ers will be making their fourth NFC Championship appearance in seven seasons under Kyle Shanahan, many observers believe this is their most talented team in that span. They feature elite playmakers at every skill position and a quarterback in Brock Purdy who was an MVP candidate for much of the season while efficiently operating the offense.

What's more, the 49ers have a fearsome defense that is loaded with All-Pro selections and ranks third in the NFL in scoring at 17.5 points per game. That unit came up huge last week in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers. On a potential game-tying or game-winning drive for the Packers, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw grabbed his second interception of the game on an errant downfield throw from Jordan Love. The defensive play sealed the victory as the 49ers overcame a second-half deficit for the first time this season.

Why Lions can cover

The Lions came up just short of a playoff berth last season but vowed to take the next step this year. They did just that, shedding their reputation as lovable losers in the process by consistently defeating quality opponents on their way to the NFC North title and securing two home playoff games.

Their mettle was tested in the wild-card round against a surging Rams club that entered the playoffs having won six of their past seven. Detroit made a late defensive stand with the game on the line, and the offense picked up a needed first down to secure the 24-23 victory.

The stakes were higher last week against the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game was tied 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lions used a two-touchdown burst behind an efficient performance from quarterback Jared Goff to create separation and the defense again held up to preserve the 31-23 victory and send Detroit to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years.

How to make 49ers vs. Lions picks

