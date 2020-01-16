49ers vs. Packers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch 49ers vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay @ San Francisco
Regular Season Records: Green Bay 13-3; San Francisco 13-3
What to Know
On Sunday at Levi's Stadium at 6:40 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Green Bay will be seeking to avenge the 37-8 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 24 of last year.
The Packers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Seattle Seahawks last week, but they still walked away with a 28-23 win. The team ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Meanwhile, San Francisco and the Minnesota Vikings couldn't both get into the third round of the playoffs, and it was San Francisco who made the cut. San Francisco strolled past Minnesota with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 27-10. Among those leading the charge for the 49ers was RB Tevin Coleman, who rushed for two TDs and 105 yards on 22 carries. Coleman had trouble finding his footing against Seattle three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Packers rank first in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only four on the season. As for the 49ers, they come into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the NFL at 21. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Green Bay have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.
- Nov 24, 2019 - San Francisco 37 vs. Green Bay 8
- Oct 15, 2018 - Green Bay 33 vs. San Francisco 30
- Oct 04, 2015 - Green Bay 17 vs. San Francisco 3
